Ireland’s first ‘Powered by Kramp’ store grand opening in Athy

BVS Parts is set to launch Ireland’s first “Powered by Kramp” store in Athy, Co. Kildare (Eircode: R14 YC53) on Saturday, November 9, as one of Leinster’s largest dedicated farm, garden and construction machinery parts stores.

It includes over 27,000 items in-store and a dedicated online parts store accessible to all account holders, giving them access to over 500,000 products delivered straight to their homes or businesses.

Brothers in business

BVS Parts was established in early 2014 by two Athy locals working from a 400ft² shed beside their house.

Working predominantly mending hydraulics hoses and components, they quickly established themselves as an agri-parts store supplying the local community with filters, oils and grease. They expanded to supply machinery parts for tractors, ploughs, tillers, seeders, cultivators, diggers and track machinery.

They quickly realised they were running out of space after the first year, so they moved into a larger premises by January 2016. The determined duo began to set their sights on international markets. They met a variety of distributors and manufacturers over the next 12 months and tested out ideas in the local market.

In late 2017, the stars aligned and BVS Parts met Kramp who was serendipitously looking for a distributor in Ireland. Kramp is still a family-orientated company and it constantly seeks to help the local retailer expand their business with Kramp’s range of original and private label products.

Over the next few months, BVS Parts introduced a small range of Kramp products to its customers and, this weekend, the business is launching the first “Powered by Kramp” store in Ireland.

A huge online offering

Kramp is Europe’s largest distributor of agricultural products and its in-store range will represent a broad selection of the most popular items in the agri, garden, construction and engineering industries.

BVS Parts is excited to provide a first for Ireland’s farming community; it will have access to over 500,000 products from every major brand in Europe direct to their door. This offers a huge benefit.

This increased convenience means a decrease in downtime, significant time savings and a wider choice in the one location. You can order anything you need from the comfort of your own home, or even out in the field and know that you have support both locally and European wide.

Visit BVS Parts’ website tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, which can be found online at: www.bvsparts.ie; or simply click here

Supporting farmers nationwide

BVS Parts has ambitious plans for the future. It is dedicated to supporting farmers and has set a task of building a nationwide database of independent, skilled workers on one easy location on its website.

The company wants to hear from local self-employed mechanics, service technicians, relief workers, contractors and engineers from across Ireland who are interested in becoming part of the BVS Parts family.

It is offering easy setup accounts to these individuals, providing them with an online presence and directing any work enquiries back to the most appropriate business.

Similarly, any farm relief workers/contractors who are listed on the site can promote their services.

Grand opening

The grand opening will take place Saturday, November 9, at BVS Parts, Athy, Co. Kildare.

There are fantastic opportunities in-store on the day, including any new farm account opened will be eligible for a 25% discount on your first order up to €500. Also Macra Na Feirme members who sign up on the day will receive a lifetime 5% discount on all online products.

For those making the trip to store, there will be the opportunity to avail of up to 70% discounts off selected products. Kramp representatives will be there to answer any questions regarding their products and give live demonstrations of the online store.

During the opening day, there will be a raffle held for prizes valued at €1,700, including: a Milwaukee drill driver set; a Grassmen goody bag; a 96-piece socket set; a Deutz Warrior Rolly Toy; and a CTEK smart charger.

All monies raised will be donated to the most deserving of causes; A Little Lifetime Foundation who provides support to bereaved parents and their families across Ireland, following the loss of a child during pregnancy or after birth.