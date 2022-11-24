Springtime is widely known as the busy time of the year on Irish dairy farms, with the heavy burden coming from calving and calf rearing.

As a result, the demand for computerised calf feeders has been increasing steadily over the past number of years.

Computerised calf feeders are one way Irish farmers can alleviate some of the labour pressures on the farm, but are not a substitute for good animal husbandry, housing hygiene and calf care.

The Volac Urban Alma Pro computerised calf feeder has the capacity to feed up to 120 calves at four feed stations and represents the latest advances in computer feeding technology, but what else does it offer?

Efficient calf rearing

The welfare of each animal is a critical aspect of an effective calf-rearing programme. The Volac Urban Alma Pro supports farmers with this on all levels.

The reliable technology takes on the regular task of feeding calves. In doing so, each animal receives the exact amount of milk replacer to which it is entitled.

The system enables you to have individual control over each animal: When did a calf last drink? What is its health status? What is the temperature of the milk replacer? All this information is accessible at any time, and if there is a problem with a calf it’s immediately flagged.

A computerised calf feeder allows farmers to spend more time checking calves and monitoring their health and hygiene rather than carrying and rinsing out buckets.

Rearing calves based on needs

Calves benefit from being fed small amounts of milk multiple times a day for their development. The Volac Urban Alma Pro transforms common day-to-day challenges into one convenient work step. Calves benefit from being fed small amounts of milk replacer multiple times a day

Calves are fed individually, at the time and with the concentration that they need depending on their placement within their feed curve or weaning schedule.

The Alma Pro is a complete solution that enables farmers to respond to the individual needs of each calf at any time.

Powerful and reliable

When rearing calves, most of the time is taken up by mixing milk replacer, feeding the calves and cleaning buckets.

The Volac Urban Alma Pro takes these work steps off your hands.

Its integrated, powerful technology, including heated mixing container, boiler, powder auger and temperature sensors, works reliably around the clock.

The focus is on farm-specific solutions that work straight away. As such, the Volac Urban Alma Pro computerised calf feeder is suitable for both individual and group housing.

Small improvements for big changes

Computerised calf feeders present an excellent opportunity to improve different areas of calf rearing such as housing hygiene.

Implementing good practices from birth will have a positive impact on the subsequent performance of calves. Small improvements such as reducing draughts and excess moisture can improve calf performance.

If the housing is cold or damp the calf has to work harder to maintain its body temperature and so less energy is available for growth.

Calf Care – 10 simple top tips:

Colostrum management – remember the four ‘Qs’ (quickly, quantity, quality, squeaky clean); Milk volume – offer at least 6L of milk/day from one week of age and ensure the peak milk allowance is reached by two weeks; Mixing rate – mix at a minimum of 12.5% solids (125g/L of mixed milk). If using a 26% crude protein milk replacer always mix at 15%; Feeder hygiene – set the feeder to run the automated cleaning cycle three times/day (at 10:00a.m, 3:00p.m, 10:00p.m; i.e. before the major feed times) Teat – clean the teat daily and change regularly; Bedding – add fresh bedding every two or three days to ensure it remains clean and dry; Group size – the ideal group size is 12-15 calves per group (with a maximum of 20 calves per group). Always keep the age range to a minimum (ideal seven days, maximum 21 days); Air space – house young calves in a separate unit to avoid them sharing air space with older animals; Ventilation – ensure a ready supply of fresh air; Water – provide clean fresh ad libitum water from day one.

