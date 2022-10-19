Trace minerals have long been reported to be important for optimal immune function in livestock. They are essential for livestock to have a strong immune system response when it comes to getting a vaccine, and thus being adequately protected.

Supplementation of trace minerals has been shown to have a positive effect on immune function, with Selenium, Copper and Zinc all vital in the production of antibodies.

Cattle with low or marginal trace mineral levels are said to be subclinically deficient and these cattle often have lowered immunity.

In Ireland, herd cases of trace element deficiency arise frequently. It has been reported that within Irish grass silages, 63% are low in copper, 69% are very low in selenium and 29% are low in zinc.

This means a lot of cattle are grazing pastures that have inadequate levels of trace minerals, meaning the cattle coming off these pastures may be deficient. This may result in a poor response to a vaccine and consequently, increased incidence of disease in the herd.

Stressors on calves such weaning, and transport can exacerbate trace mineral imbalances, which could lead to reduced response to vaccines. This stress can be compounded by a decrease in feed intake for up to three weeks after cattle arrive at the feedlot.

Improving vaccine response

Farmers need a fast and effective way to enhance their animals’ mineral status at vaccination, to ensure vaccine response. Research from leading veterinary universities from around the world have demonstrated the proven benefits of strategic mineral injections at vaccination time.

Working in New Zealand, Irish livestock vet David Casserly from Co. Longford has seen the benefits of injectable supplementation for several years in local herds there.

“Injectable supplementation at high demand periods is very popular with farmers here. This strategy has become a key tool to reducing clinical disease and improving herd immunity; the results speak for themselves,” he said.

Daily oral trace-minerals are essential for maintenance in cattle, but at high demand periods like weaning or vaccination, intake can fall in response to stress – meaning clinical or subclinical deficiency can develop beyond what a well formulated diet can provide.

Trace minerals have poor intestinal absorption regardless of the source. This poor oral absorption is further deteriorated by antagonists such as sulphur, molybdenum, calcium and iron or binding to undigested feed particles.

How does it work?

Strategic injectable trace mineral supplementation bypasses the harsh rumen environment, rapidly raising and circulating mineral levels in cattle within 8-10 hours and after 24-hour mineral concentrations in the storage organs like the liver are at raised concentrations.

Studies from around the world have demonstrated the effects of strategic supplementation, and the results of these studies reinforce how supplementation could benefit cattle by enhancing immune responses to vaccines.

In a 2017 study at the University of Georgia, an injectable trace mineral, administered concurrently with bacterin vaccination, improved the immune response to M. haemolytica and P. multocida, two of the major causes of respiratory disease in cattle.

Figure one (below) shows that the ITM-supplemented group had enhanced M. haemolytica antibody titres compared to the un-supplemented group, suggesting that ITMs are a valuable tool for enhancing calves’ responses to bovine respiratory disease vaccination. Figure 1: Mannheimia haemolytica antibody titres following vaccination in cattle supplemented with injectable trace minerals and those without. Source: Bittar et al., 2017

In another trial, calves vaccinated and treated with an injectable trace mineral supplement showed higher antibody titres for bovine viral diarrhoea virus type one and two compared to calves that were just vaccinated. Figure 2: BVD antibody titres in cattle treated with injectable trace minerals at the time of vaccination, compared with those that only received the vaccination and unvaccinated cattle. Source: Bittar et al., 2020

Ask your vet how injectable trace mineral supplementation could improve herd health and immunity in your cattle.

References available on request.