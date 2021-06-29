Ben Goodall, a native of New Zealand, who farms alongside the Kingston Family near the Laois/Kildare border, manages the Popefield Herd.

The Popefield Herd is a newly established pedigree Holstein herd with 150 cows milking all year round in an indoor system.

In January 2020, the Kingston family made the switch to dairy farming. Once this decision was made, they decided on an indoor system, due to fragmented land and the goal to milk 150 high yielding cows efficiently. With this goal in mind the Robotic route was the most appealing.

Ben Goodall was then appointed to manage this new enterprise. Having previously had vast experience working and managing dairy farms in New Zealand, England and Ireland he was ready for a new challenge of Robotic Milking and the indoor system.

“I always had an interest in dairy farming, having grown up on a dairy farm in the South Island of New Zealand. I worked on a couple of different farms with different set ups in New Zealand and then decided I would like to travel,” Ben explained.

“I then got work on a farm in England and from there I looked at Ireland. I knew there was a big tradition of dairy farming in Ireland which is similar to New Zealand, so I decided to find work there.

“The basics of cow management are the same no matter where you are in the world and most aspects of farming and climate in New Zealand are similar to Ireland, so I settled in very well.

“There are a lot of Irish guys who go to New Zealand to farm and run farms, so I just done it the other way around.”

Start-up process of robotic milking

“We started with a herd of 90% first-calvers which might sound like very hard work, but due to these cows not having known any different they actually settled in very easily and quickly to the robotic system,” said Goodall.

“We had the added advantage with the Boumatic Robot arm attaching from between the back legs which is a lot less stressful on the cows. Also, the Boumatic robot has the very practical feature of being able to manually attach the cluster to the cow.

“This was especially handy for cows who were nervous or kept moving in the box. It also saved us time training cows in. Within a couple of days, cows were freely coming to the robot and we had very little hassle.”

Indoor system

“From previously working on farms that were all pasture-based, I thought the indoor would be a hard adjustment for me, but I find it particularly good.

“It gives me great control over the herd. I can manage the cow’s diet very closely. Along with the information the robot gives me, such as herd health monitoring and heat detection, I always have eyes on the cow’s in the shed.

“If there is a problem and I am not in the yard it will alert my phone and I can then take action from my phone if I want particular cow’s to be separated for the next day etc.

“I find it great for separating cows when there is a heat alert. From a labour point of view it’s particularly good as there is a lot less handling of the cow reducing stress on her.

“The majority of my interaction with the robot is looking at the information it gives me whether that is on the laptop, phone or the screen on the robot. The daily maintenance of the robot is basically making sure camera is clean and a few other tasks that only takes around 15 minutes.”

Future plans for the farm

Speaking about the farms future plans, Ben said: “Our main goal is to have cows milking as efficiently as possible.

“With the indoor system and the way we have our robotic system set up we would hope to achieve three times a day milking per cow in the near future, we already have some cows who come four and five times a day to be milked.

“By having every cow recorded for yield every time they go through the robot, I can see which cows are preforming best. The feed to yield is an important feature for our system. With our cows being all pedigree Holstein we hope to achieve 10,000L/cow/year.”

Robotic-milking showcase

Ben Goodall, The Kingston family and Boumatic Gascoigne Ireland would like to invite farmers and those interested to come and see the single and double Boumatic Robot operation on their farm on July 7, 2021, from 10.30a.m to 4:00p.m in Popefield, Athy, Co. Kildare (Eircode R14RD21).

The farm is on the main road between Athy and Castlecomer, approx. two miles from Athy. The farm will be signposted on this main road.

For further information, call Boumatic Gascoigne Ireland’s main office on 059 8625728.