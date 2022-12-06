Cargill’s next generation of follow-on calf milks for dairy and beef are helping farmers improve performance in a more efficient, profitable and sustainable way.

Its new NeoMilk range is made up of three milks, two of which are available as whey- or skim-based.

They all include specialist feed additives to support gut health and each is designed to match the farm’s calf-rearing system and targets.

New calf milks

The benefits of Cargill’s new calf milks come from a more accurate balance of ingredients and improved formulations which are designed to match the calf’s growth requirements and support health.

“We have identified the exact amino acids and the amounts needed by calves to achieve best performance,” Cargill’s youngstock specialist Bianca Theeruth said.

“We’ve used this knowledge to formulate the milks, with each new formulation having its unique and precise balance of amino acids.

“It’s not about the crude protein content, as this value does not give any indication of the nutritional value of the proteins included,” she added.

“In some cases, the overall crude protein level in a milk can be lowered, if the correct amino acid profile is included. This reduces the wasted protein and associated nitrogen, and the energy required by the calf to excrete it.” Bianca Theeruth

Cargill has reported improvements in average daily gain of 10% in trials with calves up to weaning at eight weeks old where a 24% crude protein milk is fed with a precise balance of amino acids. Frame growth also increased by 13% above the control data.

“The more careful use of protein in diets is even more important as prices rise and as the focus on environmental issues increases,” Theeruth added.

Gut health

Gut health packages, including postbiotics are also now a staple of this next generation of calf milk replacers.

“We’ve focussed on specific feed additives to optimise gut health,” Theeruth said.

“And we’ve looked at improving the fatty acid profiles in the new follow-on milks. Calves can face a range of challenges, so their diet should support their immunity and equip them to be more resilient.

“By using natural products within a gut health package, to complement what’s already in the diet, we can more closely match mother’s milk and promote health and development.”

In trials where this new fatty-acid technology was included in the milk, average daily weight gain in calves improved by 10%, digestive upset decreased by 20%, and feed efficiency increased by 10% compared with the control group.

And the strategic use of feed additives to improve health and resilience on farm can support the drive to reduce the use of antimicrobials on farm.

Which one?

The ‘best’ choice of milk depends on targeted growth rates and the disease challenges on farm, and whether the system targets early, traditional or extended weaning.

Price, and the management and feeding system on farm must also be considered.

“We’ve developed the NeoMilk range to meet these needs,” Theeruth added.

“Three products, with two available as skim or whey milks, all offer the ideal balance of amino acids and an optimal crude protein to energy ratio that is tailored to suit either dairy replacement or beef calf-rearing systems.”

There are multiple neomilks to choose from:

NeoMilk Prime is a whey-based milk designed for beef calves where daily weight gain is the priority.

Neomilk Boost and NeoMilk Beyond formulations, both available as whey or skim-based milks, are designed for rearing dairy replacements where both lean growth and weight gain is important.

NeoMilk Boost targets daily growth rates of between 750g and 850g, and suits systems with few disease and health challenges.

NeoMilk Beyond has the highest ingredient specification and it is designed for rearing heifer calves where daily growth rates of between 900g and 1.1kg are targeted.

This milk includes a postbiotic that offers extra support for the immune system. So it is suited to rearing bought-in dairy calves and for systems where additional protection from disease and health challenges is required.

