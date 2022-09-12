Healthy cows are the basis of economic success and early detection of potential issues is key to keeping cows so.

Only fit cows have a consistently high milk yield, a significantly reduced cell count, a lower insemination index, easier calvings, and cause less work and labour.

smaXtec’s early detection monitors cows’ health 24/7 and allows farmers to intervene as early as possible by alerting them about changes in health.

This way, the risk of serious disease progression is reduced and the use of medication is significantly reduced too, especially antibiotics – by up to 70%.

Light self-applicated medical treatment is often enough to avoid break-out of the disease altogether, protecting the herd, providing milk-yield stability and cost savings. Most importantly however, treatment with antibiotics and consequent milk revenue loss can be prevented.

Better health guaranteed

smaXtec is driving better decisions on dairy farms in health, fertility and feeding management by measuring these parameters continuously:

Inner body temperature (unique ±0.01° relative accuracy);

Drinking behaviour (unique);

Rumination via rumen contractions (unique); and

Activity.

The smaXtec bolus measures high-quality cow data inside the reticulum, without any tedious maintenance required. Furthermore, there is no risk of loss or injury thanks to the measurement position.

With the plug and play read-out device with a built-in SIM card, data is read out and transferred to the smaXtec cloud TruD automatically. There, it is analysed using the proven algorithms and artificial intelligence applications and transformed to valuable recommendations for action.

Cow and herd data can be accessed easily on a smartphone and provides automatic notifications if immediate action needs to be taken.

Early detection

Thanks to continuous data collection, smaXtec offers an outstanding early detection system for diseases. As soon as the immune system reacts to pathogens or stress, for example, the inner body temperature changes – long before external signs become visible.

As a result, the smaXtec system detects diseases up to four days before clinical symptoms become visible.

Monitoring animal health based on temperature measurement offers another advantage: Depending on the temperature change, we can understand what to check the cow for.

If inner body temperature rises, it is an indication of a feverish condition, infection or inflammation, i.e. mastitis, metritis, pneumonia or hardware disease. A drop in temperature is an indication of a metabolic disease such as milk fever or ketosis.

To complete the unrivalled parameter package, smaXtec also measures drinking behaviour, rumination and activity, detecting issues such as lameness, heat stress or insufficient water intake in a very early stage.

Additionally, smaXtec provides very accurate heat detection, giving the certainty of not missing heats and ensuring that animals can be inseminated at just the right moment. This way, reproduction figures can be optimised i.e. calving interval or insemination index easily.

smaXtec also supports with reliable and early calving detection. The system not only monitors cows’ health in the critical phase around birth, but also informs about imminent calving.

Users receive a notification on average 15 hours before calving, enabling them to take measures if necessary. This facilitates easier calvings and a good start for cow and calf.

Cost

Customers report that the smaXtec system pays for itself within a very short period of time.

By monitoring herds’ health with smaXtec, farmers ensure a stable, high milk yield and minimise production losses. The system helps to cut treatment costs by up to 30%.

smaXtec customers also report that they were able to dramatically reduce antibiotic usage by up to 70%, as early detection enables them to treat the cows successfully with light medication.

In addition, reproduction key performance indications (KPIs) i.e. the calving interval or age of first calving improve, increasing the farmers’ financial success.

