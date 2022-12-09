Investing in a computerised feeder can improve calf performance, bringing greater control and consistency to the milk feeding period.

Proven automatic machines can also significantly reduce the labour devoted to calf rearing – however they should not be seen as an alternative to spending time with your youngstock.

Computerised calf feeders should be seen as a way of taking the variables out of the rearing process, but high level of supervision, good hygiene standards and sound overall management are still the keys to success.

Computerised calf feeder

The Volac Forster Technik computerised feeder is popular among the growing number of dairy and beef farmers who are switching to an automatic calf feeding system.

The computerised feeder reliably and precisely records the feed consumption/calf, so farmers always have an overview of their animals.

If a calf’s feeding behaviour changes, the feeder will immediately report it, allowing farmers to respond quickly and prevent illness while the automatic cleaning feature ensures the highest level of hygiene.

The Volac Förster Technik computerised calf feeder allows calves to be individually identified via a neckband transponder or electronic ear tag and can access their portions, optimized for their age and specific needs, at any time.

The automatic feeder enables calves to feed ad-lib, simulating the natural feeding behaviour from a cow.

Benefits

Computerised feeders are designed to introduce flexibility into the day and reduce the time spent on mechanical tasks such a mixing milk and carrying buckets, thereby offering more time to observe the calves.

They also deliver a fully controlled rearing system, which is tailored to provide your calves with the opportunity to express their real growth potential.

Other benefits are that it:

Allows each calf to be fed according to a pre-set programme to meet individual needs;

Mimics natural feeding patterns with minimal wastage;

Very low routine labour needs;

Consistent feeding – same concentration, same temperature, same portion size;

Records actual daily milk intake/calf;

Flags any calves that have not had their milk allocation – chance to identify first signs of poor health;

Automated weaning curve which encourages early rumen development and improves calf efficiency;

Stepped weaning can be managed with minimal set-backs to encourage the important move onto starter feed;

Automatic daily wash cycles mean the machine and feed lines are rinsed between regular cleans;

Access key data on your smartphone via WiFi connectivity.

Automatic calibration system

Computerised feeders must be calibrated correctly and maintained regularly to deliver calf rearing benefits. Issues with calibration may mean calves are under or overfed and variations in the concentration of milk are being dispensed, which can have a negative effect on the health and performance of your calves.

In practice, calibration is regarded as time consuming and as a result is often neglected. The Volac Förster Technik offers an automatic calibration system in which the feed components are calibrated fully and completely automatically.

In the automatic calibration system the intensive mixer is connected to a weighing device which sends the values directly to the controller.

The automatic calibration system calibrates the dosing quantities up to four times a day during preparation of the feed. This means the feed components such as milk powder and water are always at the correct dosage without any additional work. Rebecca O’Sullivan Volac Ireland, featured with the Volac Förster Technik computerised feeder

We furthermore strongly advise cleaning your machine and the surrounding areas prior to the beginning of calving. This will ensure a healthy and hygienic feed area is available to calves. It is also advised that teats are changed regularly.

Volac’s national network of business managers and engineers ensures that farmers have complete technical and engineering support, including a high level of training on all aspects of the Volac Förster Technik.

Volac's national network of business managers and engineers ensures that farmers have complete technical and engineering support, including a high level of training on all aspects of the Volac Förster Technik.