‘Illegal to use detector for objects of archaeological interest’

The issue of metal detector use and licences has generated controversy among AgriLand readers in recent weeks.

Stuart D Elder, licensed archaeologist, researcher and mobile applications developer, founder of Heritech Ireland Ltd and owner of Phoenix Heritage, has moved to clarify the situation.

He made contact in relation to the articles dated December 27 and December 30, the latter headlined: ‘It’s a misconception that licences are always needed to operate metal detectors on farmland.’

‘Not true’

“This article is in itself misleading, as it quotes a member of the Irish Metal Detecting Society stating that detection licences are only required for using metal detectors on designated heritage sites. This is not true,” he said.

The original statement on the legal terms around metal detecting published in the article on December 27 by Matthew Seaver from the National Museum of Ireland, is the correct interpretation of the current law.

“In the Republic of Ireland, it is currently, and will always be, unless there is a change in legislation, illegal to use a metal detector to search on land or under water, public or private, for the purposes of searching for objects deemed to be of archaeological interest.

Advertisement

“This means any object, made of any material, dated before 1700AD.

“At a recent meeting chaired by the chief archaeologist for the National Monuments Service, and attended by senior members of the National Museum of Ireland, including Matt Seaver, as well as representatives of the Irish Metal Detecting Society, and myself, the official State position on the use of metal detectors, hobby or otherwise, was made perfectly clear, and I fear that the wording in this article appears to contradict the law,” Stuart said.

“To be clear, it is not illegal to use a metal detector in Ireland, provided:

It is not done on or within the curtilage of a recorded heritage site;

It is not used for the purposes of searching for archaeological objects.

“There is no problem with using a detector to find a lost wedding ring in a field or on a beach, but it is illegal to use a detector to look for Viking silver or Bronze Age gold,” he said.