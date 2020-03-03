Ileitis: The hidden enemy affecting nearly every pig farm

Ileitis is a disease that causes gut damage in pigs as a result of infection by the bacteria Lawsonia intracellularis.

A recent study showed ileitis to be present in 90-100% of farms tested across six European countries, while a previous report showed 95% of pig farms from the UK and Ireland were infected.

Sub-clinical disease

Ileitis can affect animals in different ways: the acute form typically affects pigs aged between four and 12 months and causes damage to the gut lining resulting in high mortality rates; the chronic form is more likely to be seen in slightly older pigs (six to 20-month-old gilts and sows) and causes diarrhoea and a lack of homogeneity in the batches.

However, it is the sub-clinical disease, occurring in post-weaning pigs and fatteners, that is by far the most common and potentially is the most damaging if left unmanaged.

Affecting early weaned pigs, it may not cause actual signs of diarrhoea, but it reduces growth and specifically impacts feed conversion ration (FCR) and average daily weight gain (ADWG). In the US, the challenge of Lawsonia infection has been estimated to cause production losses from €5.39 up to €15.27 per pig.

Many experts agree that it is virtually impossible to eradicate Lawsonia intracellularis and ileitis from commercial pig farms, as studies have shown its return following eradication.

The disease is currently managed with a combination of hygiene and antibiotics. Vaccination levels are currently low in Ireland against this significant but subtle disease.

A recent study in the US demonstrated that vaccination against Lawsonia intracellularis was able to reduce the level and prevalence of salmonella typhimurium shedding, in addition to a reduction in Lawsonia shedding, when they were present on the same farm.

21 weeks’ immunity

A new vaccine against Lawsonia intracellularis from MSD Animal Health has recently been launched in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The killed vaccine can be given by intramuscular injection from three weeks-of-age and it offers 21 weeks’ immunity to growing pigs.

It is hoped that the ease of administration of the vaccine, which can also be mixed with another vaccine for PCV M hyo, will improve vaccine uptake rates on farm.

More information

Farmers should discuss their vaccination regime with their vet who can also advise on infection control and on-farm biosecurity.

