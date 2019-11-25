IFOI announces latest leadership shake-up following EGM

The Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFOI) has announced that its erstwhile national committee has been replaced following an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which took place on Friday, November 22.

In a statement from the farm group, established during the beef protests earlier this year to represent demonstrators, it was said that the meeting took place in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, “following calls from more than one third of members to convene an EGM”.

All members of IFOI were notified of the meeting and representatives of 12 out of 17 factory pickets were in attendance, according to the group.

Advertisement

A vote of no confidence in the board of officers was carried by an over two thirds majority of the members in attendance; a new committee was then elected, consisting of: Michael Fitzpatrick as chairperson; Aiden Moore as vice chairperson; Joe Nolan as secretary; Tom Burke and Michael Coyle as PROs; and Jimmy O’Shea and Pat Knowles as treasurers.

The group said that it is very frustrated with the “lack of action” to support the beef industry, adding that it is aware that “members of the farming community from all over the country are converging on Dublin City on Tuesday 26th November to highlight the plight of farmers and the demise of rural Ireland”.

The IFOI also outlined its priorities, namely: putting Irish beef first as a priority; the removal of injunctions on protesters; the sustainability of Irish family farms; and “clear and transparent labelling on beef country of origin.