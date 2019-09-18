IFA presidential hopefuls commit to reviewing farmer levy

The three candidates in November’s election for president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have said they will undertake a review into the association’s finances, particularly the controversial farmer levy.

The three candidates – national treasurer Tim Cullinan; national livestock chairperson Angus Woods; and Munster regional chairperson John Coughlan – all sat down for a panel discussion with AgriLand during our live coverage of the 2019 National Ploughing Championships.

The national treasurer addressed the issue first, with Cullinan stressing that he would hold a review of the association’s cash-flow.

I will have a review of how the association is funded, and we will have a look at the levy system.

However, Cullinan was keen to stress that a more important issue was how the IFA’s money was going out.

“What’s more important is how the money is spent. We have to get value for money,” he said, highlighting the importance of the association having funds in place so it can “deliver”.

“If we run a campaign, the funds will always have to be there to do that,” Cullinan argued.

In the video below you can see all three candidates discuss this issue and much more in AgriLand‘s live stream of ‘Ploughing 2019’.

Meanwhile, livestock chairman Woods argued that the IFA was “no different to your farm at home – you have to look at the money coming in, you have to look at the money going out”.

“The budget has to be balanced; it would be unacceptable to run the organisation without a balanced budget. Clearly income has to be addressed,” he said.

Woods agreed that the dual funding system – the levy plus the membership fee – should be analysed, but stated that it is the best model available at present.

The levy will have to be looked at, everyone agrees on that, but currently the model is absolutely required to fund the organisation.

Munster regional chairperson Coughlan, meanwhile, acknowledged that “certainly we have a difficulty in ensuring the organisation is properly funded”.

He added that this hadn’t been addressed “over the last two to three years”.

According to Coughlan, the system is fair, but he is “well prepared to look at the levy situation”.

“We have to look at the levy collection system. It is not working…if we can find a better model to work on, that is what we will have going forward. The reality is that farmers do not like the levy, and we have to listen to that,” Coughlan argued.