Early January has already seen the beginning of calving and calf registrations for some herds.

The last thing any farmer wants to do in the evening is face into hours of paperwork, whether it is for calf registrations or animal remedy compliance, but this is the reality for many farmers.

Pat and Carmel Banville from Co. Wexford operate a 140-cow spring-calving dairy herd and took home first prize at the Quality Milk Awards in 2021. The Banville’s have simplified their process for calf registrations by using Herdwatch

“Registering calves on Herdwatch is really simple, you just scan the bar code on the tag with Herdwatch, select the calving difficulty, dam and sire and then with two clicks, you have the calf registered (with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine),” they said.

The Banvilles register all of their calves using Herdwatch which has saves them an estimated 10 minutes/calf which, when added up, saved them three days of paperwork for the 140-cow herd each year alone.

“Another added benefit is that mistakes are harder to make, as the calf and dam are right there in front of you,” they said.

Calves can also be registered in batches, pedigree information added, and it works with Beef Data and Genomic Programme (BDGP) scheme registrations.

Click on the video below to hear more from Carmel about how she reduces the paperwork on farm.

Bord Bia records

Recording remedies and feed purchases through Herdwatch makes it much easier to keep up to date with Bord Bia quality assurance audits too.

Previously, the Banville’s medicine recording was all done with pen and paper, which Carmel noted was time consuming. Now she said, “it’s all done while on the go with Herdwatch” as you can simply record your treatments on your phone as the cattle in the crush go by you.

When the auditor calls, it’s then only a matter of giving them the reports from Herdwatch which are fully compliant with Bord Bia.

Commenting on the day-to-day use of the app on the farm, Carmel said: “When we purchase an animal remedy, we just scan a barcode, and all the information goes into the Herdwatch app – it’s super quick.

“We then record (the treatments) as we go and because the withdrawal dates are already in there, there’s no getting out a calendar to work out the withdrawal days.”

Movement certificates

Most dairy farmers will be selling some calves in spring, and this can be a time-consuming process, you can also use the Herdwatch app to apply for movement certs on your phone when still in the yard.

All you have to do is select the animals which are being sold, put in the buyers herd number and apply for the movement cert from the Department using Herdwatch there and then, it’s that easy.

