Record low somatic cell counts (SCC) with Maycillin Bolus.

A dairy farmer has slashed veterinary costs and increased milk income since taking a new approach to reducing excessively high SCC.

Alan Sharry calved 73 cows last spring, but had to cull 19 of those animals after failing to resolve udder health issues. “Some had cell counts of two million and higher,’’ recalled Alan, who milks a herd of British Friesians in Co. Wicklow.

The issue, he believes, was linked to changes he made around the cows’ water supply, and he was struggling to get the situation under control.

He was spending a lot of money on treatments, but without success, and the milk income he was receiving from Glanbia was taking a hit.

“The cell counts were averaging 500,000 – 600,000 across the herd,’’ Alan explained.

He took drastic measures by culling cows with cell counts over 200,000 cells/ml but there were still cows with high readings.

After exhausting multiple options, he discovered Maycillin, a bolus which slowly releases allicin and is designed to be used as an alternative to antibiotics in clinical and sub-clinical challenges.

“I saw Maycillin advertised so I gave Mayo Healthcare a call. That was at 3:00p.m and the following morning somebody from the company was on the farm with a vet,’’ said Alan.

High cell count cows were bolused two weeks before drying off, and again after they had calved in January.

The turnaround has been dramatic – cell counts now range from 50,000 – 80,000 cells/ml.

Alan says resolving the cell count issue has made farming more enjoyable. He farms 90ac and rents another 25 and, in addition to the dairy herd, he runs a flock of 70 ewes.

He said:

“Maycillin doesn’t seem cheap but it is good value when you compare it to the cost of the antibiotic plus the cost of the milk withdrawal…and it works.”

My vet bill for antibiotics this time last year was around €2,000, but this year I’ve got it down to less than €100. Alan admits that he would not give credit to a product unless it worked.

“I say it as it really is, and Maycillin really does work,’’ he concluded.

