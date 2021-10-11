Gary Hurley runs a third generation dairy farm, which was originally bought by his grandmother in Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

When Gary’s father was 17-years-old he started working on the farm which at the time, involved five dairy cows.

Today, the 70ac farm has grown to an impressive 140-cow herd comprising pedigree Holsteins.

Gary found with his previous hot water system he was regularly running out of hot water, which presented a number of challenges in the day to day running of his farm.

The Flogas solution

The local Flogas dairy area representative visited the farm for a free farm visit with the Flogas dairy demonstration trailer.

Gary was shown exactly how the Flogas instant hot water system worked and was advised about the best tank location and the necessary siting guideline for his farm.

Gary was very impressed at the ability to provide hot water up to 85°, at any time, night or day.

He was also happy with how easily the system was to use so decided to make the switch.

The changeover process

The local fitter did a site walkthrough and advised on the best location to install the heater units and distances from the heaters and water taps.

A Flogas bulk LPG tank was delivered and sited. Two wall-mounted water heaters were installed and connected.

“The installing of the system took very little time. We were delighted,” said Gary.

“The new system arrived in the morning and was up and running by 4:00p.m the same day.”

“The Flogas system benefits the farmers. It is an effective way of cleaning milk lines,” added Tom Byrne, Flogas dairy area representative.

“It also reduces TBCs (total bacterial counts) and is a low carbon energy source. More importantly it reduces the farm’s running costs.”

The on-demand hot water delivers temperatures from 37° to 85°. It has a reduced carbon footprint, no hot water shortage costs and the TBC count is consistently low since installation.

Gary’s heater is located outside the parlour and noise levels are minimal.

Since then, Gary hasn’t looked back.

Flogas and Glanbia

Flogas and Glanbia have collaborated to offer the Flogas Instant Hot Water system to Glanbia Dairy Farms.

“Moving to chlorine-free, instant hot water is now critical in all wash routines for dairy farmers,” added Tom Phelan, Glanbia Ireland milk quality manager.

“We are recommending Flogas Instant Hot Water on dairy farms because it provides the hot water necessary in the new wash routines.

“As Gary’s milk quality advisor, we are in contact about TBCs and how to improve milk quality.

“With a new modern parlour Gary requires the best wash routine for it and a hot wash every day is critical for this,” concluded Glanbia’s Tom.

“The Instant Hot Water system is very easy to use. It is installed a year and we have had no problems. We noticed when we got our Energy Bill back it had dropped in price since installing Flogas,” Gary added.

“Most importantly, we have hot water when we need it.”

For more information on the Flogas Instant Hot Water System, visit flogas.ie/Glanbia, or speak to your local Glanbia branch or business manager.

