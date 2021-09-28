The number of Irish dairy farmers committing to making more of a focus on welfare and overall herd health is growing at an exponential level – and they are reaping the benefits for doing so.

Undoubtedly, this momentum has gathered pace on the back of the regulation changes that will be introduced next January, where the future of the dry cow period is concerned.

But above and beyond this, there is a growing recognition, at farmer level, that management options are now available that are working alongside and helping boost the animal’s own immune system.

If dairy cows, for example, are subject to a higher standard of health then they are less likely to succumb to challenges, or can recover from episodes better and return to full health and production – and this principle extends to all other categories of livestock.

Many dairy farmers also believe that there are alternative solutions that are proving more effective on farm in terms of dealing with these challenges.

Herd health on Tipperary farm

Anthony Slattery, who milks 85 spring-calving Holstein/Friesians near Ballyporeen in Co. Tipperary, is a case in point. The Dairygold supplier explained:

“In my opinion, the current protocols are not making the same impact as would have been the case in the past.

“In any event, I have been committed for some time to improving my cows’ immune systems and ability to recover from health challenges using alternative methods.” Anthony Slattery

Anthony is quick to confirm the role of Animal Health Vision (AHV) and the company’s solution range and service over the past 12 months in helping to make this happen.

“I was aware of the company’s activities on the back of news features that had appeared in the farming media,” he said.

“It had been my intention to make contact with the company directly. However, everything fell into place when AHV’s Mick O’Sullivan called into the yard just over a year ago.”

Anthony admits that it took some time to get a full grasp of how the AHV solution range worked in practise.

“But I was given all the one-to-one advice that was needed when required and AHV advisors have been regular visitors to the farm. The level of service that I have received from the company has been second to none.”

The Vee Valley Herd

The Vee Valley herd, which is exclusively spring-calving, is on target to average 540 kilos of milk solids this year. Half the animals in the milking group are first-calved heifers, which means that some of Anthony’s older cows will be producing up to 600 kilos of solids.

“The cows started calving on January 15, with the season continuing through until the end of April,” he said.

“I am happy with their level of performance at the present time. There is a fair degree of Holstein genetics in their make-up. And, on that basis, I am happy to offer them a fair amount of meal throughout their lactation.

“Also, to mention the improvement of the health side of things for the cows – and that’s been a big focus of mine for some time.”

Herd health and welfare are key to productivity

Anthony has been using the AHV product range strategically to boost the health and welfare of the cows.

“All cows that have come through a difficult calving or have faced issues in any way are drenched immediately with the AHV Booster Drench Powder,” he said.

“It acts as a real pick-me-up and generates almost immediate results.

“It is now standard practice on the farm to drench any cow that is not presenting to be herself. The effects of drenching on the animal’s overall health is outstanding. The added benefits of the powder helps to optimise rumen function, which will lead to the cow being more productive.

“I also give the AHV Booster Tablet to all first time calvers or any cow under condition after calving.”

Anthony will use the AHV Extra Tablet, in conjunction with Aspi, to ensure the cow is as productive as possible during her lactation.

“Apsi is a very important tool on-farm. It can be given to cows and calves. It supports the animal during periods of unrest, helps regulate temperature and optimises the animal’s own immune system,” he said.

Anthony has also fed AHV’s Calf Start powder for the first two weeks of life to all the calves born on the farm this year.

The farm’s future

“My short-term goal is to change protocols for lactating cows on the farm,” Anthony added.

“Long term, my aim is to optimise the longevity of the cows in the herd, making them as productive and healthy as possible – and AHV is helping to make this a reality,” he concluded.

Anthony recently hosted an AHV workshop on his farm for local farmers in the area with a focus on education of the science behind the AHV solutions. Keep an eye out for future workshops in your area on social media.

