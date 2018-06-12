Have you bale netting or twine to recycle? Here’s what to do

AgriLand is delighted to team up with the Irish Farm Film Producer’s Group Ltd (IFFPG).

This year, the IFFPG is significantly reducing collection charges to farmers for a number of waste streams.

Bale netting and twine can be recycled at a cost of €5 per half-tonne fertiliser/feed bag; this is a 66% reduction on 2017 prices.

As a result, the IFFPG has noted that the amount of bale netting and twine recycled at Bring Centres has increased significantly as a result of these price cuts.

So far this year – at the half way point of the collection season – the amount of bale netting and twine recycled has increased by over 70% on the corresponding period in 2017.

Since October 2017, the recycling levy has been applied to netting and twine as a result of an amendment to the legislation, which has allowed the IFFPG to dramatically reduce recycling costs to the farmer.

Netting and twine can be brought to Bring Centres in bulk bags; the liners must be removed.

When and where?

The interactive map is available on the AgriLand website. The map provides farmers with the locations, times and items that can be recycled in IFFPG Bring Centres throughout the Republic of Ireland.

One of the key features of the map is its ease of use, as colour coding is used to identify the Bring Centres open this week, centres not yet open and where collections have finished.

Users can also find their nearest Bring Centres through the interactive search function.

This feature provides users with the full list of Bring Centres in their chosen county and the opening date of each venue. Click here to launch the interactive map

Other items

A wide range of items can be recycled through IFFPG – Ireland’s only approved farm plastics recycling compliance scheme.

These include: silage wrap and sheeting; large fertiliser and feed bags (liners removed); small fertiliser and feed bags (including bulk liners); and chemical drums (must be triple-rinsed).

More information

For more information on the Irish Farm Film Producer's Group, just click here