Guidelines on dumping of milk not going to be released ‘until the need arises’

During recent days, there have been anecdotal reports of farmers having to dump their milk in part of the US and the UK, resulting from the impact Covid-19 is having on some overseas dairy processors.

However, here in Ireland milk is being collected from farms and being processed, albeit with strict protocols and social distancing measures in place.

Nevertheless, as the number of people contracting the virus in Ireland continues to increase on a daily basis, and as markets continue to come under further pressure, one has to wonder what would happen if dairy co-ops were unable to collect milk from all farms.

Moreover, in the event that milk had to be dumped, what are the guidelines for farmers in relation to this?

To find out more, AgriLand contacted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Its response was that such a query (and the guidelines that might surround it) didn’t fall under its remit, The EPA referred us to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine – as the relevant authority to answer such a question.

Awaiting a response…

Therefore, we subsequently contacted the Department of Agriculture – seeking more information. As of yet, there has been no response.

However, sources have told AgriLand that updated guidelines were drawn up last week – advising how to ‘dump’ milk – but won’t be released until the need arises, on the basis that putting such information into the public domain now might cause unnecessary stress (especially as farmers approach ‘peak production’).

Sources also say that a “definitive call” will come from the co-ops themselves, if it comes to pass that milk (in some areas) does have to be ‘dumped’.

