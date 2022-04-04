Grassland farmers are being urged to take action now to grow enough grass to secure sufficient fodder for next winter. The best grass growth response to artificial fertiliser is during the months of April, May and June.

Grazed grass is the cheapest feed source for cows, cattle and sheep, even at the higher prices for fertiliser in 2022. Grass silage is the second cheapest feed source for bovines, with concentrates costing three times the cost of grazed grass.

Teagasc are encouraging farmers to take the following immediate actions to optimise grass growth during the main growing season:

Complete a winter feed budget for next winter, including a reserve of at least one month’s fodder; Close sufficient area for first-cut silage based on fodder budget. Aim to have 75% of your silage requirements from first cut; Graze swards in rotation at a high-quality growth stage (10cm height) to improve animal performance. Skip heavy swards and harvest for silage when growth allows; Prioritise available slurry to silage ground and lower fertility fields. The Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (K) in slurry provides valuable nutrients to grow grass for silage; For first-cut silage, apply enough fertiliser to ensure overall supply of 100kg/ha (80 units/ac) of Nitrogen from slurry plus fertiliser. Make sure enough P, K and Sulphur is supplied to grow the crop; Roll silage ground as required and where soil conditions are suitable. This will help to avoid costly machinery breakdowns at harvesting time; Plan for lime application this year where low soil pH needs to be addressed. Applying lime on bare ground after first cut is a good opportunity.

Further support and advice is available to all farmers through your Teagasc advisor, at your local Teagasc advisory office or by clicking here.

Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS)

The government has responded rapidly to assist farmers to plant more cereal crops this season. The recently announced Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) is to incentivise farmers to grow additional tillage crops of barley; wheat; oats; maize; oil seed rape; beet; and potatoes.

In order for crops to be eligible, the land must not have been in tillage production in 2021 and there must be an increase in cropping area on the applicant’s Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2022.

A payment of €400/ha will be paid with a total budget of €10 million. Applicants must declare the crops on their 2022 BPS and THE Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will track the areas at parcel level and compare BPS 2021 lands declared with BPS 2022.

This is a one-year scheme/package at the moment and eligible crops can be combined or harvested as whole crop.

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee is tasked by government with preparing an industry response, contingency plans and advice to assist farmers in managing their farm enterprises through a period of high-input price inflation and potential supply pressures.

For more information, click here.