The Golden Jubilee Trust grant application window is now open, running from March 1 to March 31, 2022.

The Golden Jubilee Trust, a philanthropic trust established in the 1940s by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society Ltd., offers individuals and entities with project proposals a funding opportunity twice a year.

The Trust provides small-scale grants to projects that are primarily of a co-operative character and that are judged to add economic, social or environmental value to the agricultural economy or rural society in general.

Examples of the types of activities that the Trust Board will consider allocating grants to are projects that promote and encourage the growth and development of the co-operative movement in rural Ireland; projects that promote research in the theory and practice of co-operatives and of agriculture in general; and those that otherwise assist co-operative societies to undertake new branches of industry or trade advantageous to rural society

Only projects that adhere to the below criteria will be accepted:

Its purpose must accord with the objects of the Trust and be approved by the trustees;

The applicant must have an appropriate track record in the activity where grant aid is sought;

The applicant must be of sound financial standing and confirmation of this will be sought; and

Documentary evidence will be required by the Trust that expenditure incurred relates to the objects of the Trust.

Example of Trust beneficiaries include The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), Irish Agriculture Nationalised and the Cloonraff Milk Stand project.

In order to apply, applicants must prepare a project proposal to accompany an online application form.

The online application form can be found here.

Any queries regarding the application process can be directed to: [email protected].