Global agri trends and their impact at the farm gate to be focus of Alltech ONE Ideas Forum

Agri-industry experts will gather in Dunboyne, Co. Meath, on Tuesday, October 16, to discuss trends in global agriculture and their potential effect at the farm gate.

Organised by animal nutrition company Alltech, this one-day conference will challenge how you think about agriculture, how you approach challenges in the industry and how you look to the future.

Alltech will bring global agricultural issues to a local level, covering a range of topics – from advancements in digital technologies to improving efficiency and profitability.

Topics up for discussion include ‘Global agriculture trends – Potential impacts at the farm gate’, by Dr. Fiona Thorne, senior research officer, Teagasc.

The meeting will also give attendees the opportunity to meet Alltech’s new president and CEO, Dr. Mark Lyons. This will be his first time to address an Irish audience since his appointment earlier this year.

“The goal of the Alltech ONE Ideas Forum is to challenge each person to leave with one idea that they will implement from the meeting,” explained Lyons.

This conference will also provide attendees with an Ireland-unique perspective of our ONE conference, which is held in Lexington, Kentucky, each May.

“It also gives us a chance to listen to the attendees and better understand the strengths and weaknesses of the Irish agricultural industry and how Alltech can provide solutions and support for farmers and the larger industry.”

Advertisement

Proceedings will kick-off with a plenary session in the morning, which will give attendees insight into what lies in store for the global agricultural industry and what the industry must do collectively to ensure that Irish agriculture is in control of its own destiny. Click here for the full programme of events

In the afternoon, sessions will include breakout panels that will delve into how you can maximise the potential of your business. These sessions will focus on beef and dairy, the business of food, pigs, poultry and crop science.

Talks include: ‘The age of tech-assistance’, by Conor Jones, managing director of LCS UKI Dublin, Google; and ‘Is carbon the new quota?’ by John Muldowney, agricultural inspector, Climate Change and Bio-Energy Policy Division, Department of Agriculture.

Alltech Ireland country manager, Cathal McCormack, said: “We want attendees to leave inspired, ready to implement new ideas in your business, with a glimpse of what the future of Irish agriculture can hold.”

More information

Registration for the Alltech ONE Ideas Forum is free and can be found here or call Alltech Ireland at: 003531-8252244.