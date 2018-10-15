Glanbia: Winter feed and animal health plans

Glanbia is hosting Winter Feed Planning and Animal Health Open Days in over 30 Glanbia branch locations in the coming weeks. Every farmer that attends will walk away with their complete winter feeding and animal health plans.

Each open day starts at 10:00am and the following areas will be covered:

Winter fodder budgets;

Silage and fodder testing with NIR scanner and on the spot results;

Animal health advice – dosing, dry cow minerals and vaccinations;

Pre-dry off milk culturing offer – €25 off;

Selective dry cow therapy: Is it for you?; and

Special offers on animal health products.

Below is a video demonstrating what to expect on the day.

Glanbia Animal Health Open Days

Glanbia will be hosting a number of vet open days throughout the country, including counties: Cork (Castlelyons); Waterford; Wexford; Wicklow; Tipperary; Kilkenny; Kildare; Carlow; and Laois. The events are due to take place between October 12th and November 24th. Below is a table outlining the Glanbia branches and the dates the open days will commence.

For further information, please contact your local Glanbia Ireland representative. Furthermore, you can go to their website at: www.glanbia.com or click here