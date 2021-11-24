Glanbia is offering huge savings across many of its farming products for Black Friday this year, with all offers available online here and in store.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to stock up, save big and score some super deals.

The sale starts on Thursday, November 25, and runs right through until midnight on Sunday, November 28, but the fun doesn’t end there – there will be another range of offers available on Cyber Monday.

Read on for some of Glanbia’s best Black Friday deals for farmers.

1. Cheetah Cub Dual Power Fencer + Battery – Save €25; Now €95

The Cheetah Dual Power Fencer and Battery is ideal for use around the farm and will cover 1.5km of fencing. The strip grazer of this 9v/12v operation boasts a 0.2 joule energy output. This item comes with a 9v 130ah battery included, alongside an earth bar and an output lead.

This fencer kit is a must-have item for any farmer or equally an equine enthusiast – along with making a great ‘starter kit’ for anyone getting into stock or strip grazing.

2. Drink Bowl Micro 4lt Blue Plastic (Dbl4) – Save €10; Now €52

The Micro 4L Blue Plastic drink bowl is designed with unique double wall for extra strength and durability allowing it to take the rough and tumble livestock can often inflict. It is extremely impact resistant ensuring you get the maximum longevity out of this product.

There are four mounting holes for easy secure fixing. Fitted with a float valve and a 50mm drain off, making sure animals have access to fresh water at all times.

3. Deltanil Pour On 2.5 & Gun– Save €45; Now €125

Deltanil Pour On has a zero-day milk withdrawal period in cattle and sheep. In cattle this product has a 17-day withdrawal period and in sheep meat the withdrawal period is 35 days. It treats and controls flies and lice in cattle, while it tackles ticks, lice, keds and blowfly strike in sheep. It also treats lice and ticks in lambs.

During winter housing periods Deltanil Pour On provides up to five weeks persistent lice control. This 2.5L pack will treat 250 cattle.

4. Wheelbarrow Twin Complete Green (JFC) – Save €60; Now €329

This twin wheel wheelbarrow is tough, durable and surprisingly lightweight and steady with its large capacity, and fixed body. This is the perfect wheelbarrow for completing a host of jobs around the yard, whether you’re mucking out and feeding or transporting new calves.

JFC’s fixed body wheelbarrow is lightweight even with heavy loads, thereby reducing physical strain on the user. Larger loads are more stable on twin wheels and easier to move. The galvanised frame is rust resistant and the polyethylene body is light and durable

5. Healmax Ii 20l Footbath– Save €15; Now €205

HealMax concentrate is a footbath solution designed to cure the cause and effect of digital dermatitis, more commonly known as Mortellaro. Healmax is the proven, quick and effective way to treat and prevent outbreaks of digital dermatitis.

The footbath solution is for use as a broad-spectrum treatment for the whole group of animals. Animals suffering from digital dermatitis will have reduced performance and will be susceptible to other problems

One 20L drum of Healmax treats 1,500 cows’ passes. It starts to heal instantly with results visible after three days.

6. Neosorexa Gold Rat Bait 3kg– Save €6.50; Now €28

Continuing Glanbia Ireland’s best Black Friday offers list is Neosorexa Gold Rat Bait, which contains 0.005% difenacoum. Formulated using FORTEC technology, this solution allows faster, more complete and more reliable rodent control by increasing the appeal of the bait to rats and mice. It also encourages rats and mice to consume the bait quicker. Neosorexa Gold Rat Bait is attractive to rats and mice even in the presence of alternative food sources, and increases the speed with which a lethal dose is consumed.

Neosorexa Gold Rat Bait contains bitrex, which is a taste deterrent for non-target species such as dogs and cats

7. Spot On Flexi & Gun 2 X 2.5l – Save €70; Now €425

Spot on is a control agent for lice, ticks, fleas and established blowfry strike on cattle and sheep. One application should kill all lice. Complete clearance of all lice from the animal may take four to five weeks, during which time any newly hatched lice are killed. A very few lice may survive on a small minority of animals.

This product has a zero day withdrawal period for milk. In cattle this Spot On has a 17-day withdrawal period and in sheepmeat the withdrawal period is 35 days.

8. Ivomec Super 500ml– Save €33; Now €165

Ivomec Super injection is a tried and trusted treatment for harmful internal and external parasites. Providing effective control of gastro-intestinal roundworms, lungworms, eye worms, warbles, lice and mange mites of cattle and sheep.

The withdrawal period for cattle meat is 49 days following the administration of Ivomec. This product cannot be used in lactating cows producing milk for human consumption.

Do not use in non-lactating dairy cows including pregnant dairy heifers within 60 days of calving. For sheep, the withdrawal period following the use of Ivomec is 22 days.

9. Dual Scraper Straight 7 Bolt 26″– Save €18; Now €127

This is a lightweight and easy-to-use aluminium scraper with non-slip comfort grip section on handle. The scraper has a reinforced section inserted in the handle beside the head and a folded scraper section for extra strength.

There is a rubber blade section for moving soft material and a scraper section for removing set or stubborn material. Ideal for use in cubicles, slats, cow mats, etc.

10. Portable Meal Bin 1 Cubic Meter (Cmb04) – Save €44; Now €325

Last on the Black Friday offers list is JFC’s cubic metre meal bin, which can hold up to 750kg of meal – depending on the feed type stored. Grooves on the base allow easy lifting by forklift or transport on bale lifters with a tractor. It is also sized to fit standard 8×4 car trailers.

The lower profile and large opening makes it easier for the farmer to reach feed at the base. It is fitted with a drain-off for ease of cleaning and emptying. Perfect for internal or external, weather and pest proof storage of meal or molasses.

That’s not all – there are lots more offers available on BBQs, garden furniture, pet accessories and wildbird products, to name but a few.

That's not all – there are lots more offers available on BBQs, garden furniture, pet accessories and wildbird products, to name but a few.