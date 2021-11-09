With the annual migration indoors for winter feeding, the quality of your feed mixer is critical to achieve the maximum return on what genetics, nutrition and home grown feed has made available.

More than ever, the selection of your diet feeder is critical in achieving control and precision where feeding is concerned.

All of SILOKING’s considerations refer to ‘simply, intelligent, feeding’, focusing on the requirements of the cow and the farmer, finding solutions and implementing them.

Providing innovative products and intelligent solutions for modern feeding technology, SILOKING support future-oriented farms that think progressively and want to successfully develop sustainable management of their dairy farms.

The range of diet feeders is manufactured to realise:

Quality in the production system;

Increased efficiency with increased yield quality;

Application of scientific know how to guarantee the best feeding mixture;

Maximum feed mixing for the best feed selection of concentrates and wet mixture.

Allan Hetherington, Kverneland Group Ireland’s product manager said:

“The challenge is to match feeder design to all these requirements.

“SILOKING and Kverneland believe the company’s range of diet feeders meets this challenge, it’s all in the details, for example in larger hopper feeders the unique SILOKING TurboAuger is equipped with a second flight for maximum mixing performance. ”

Feed quality

First-class feed quality is as important as reliability, safety, long-life and efficiency of the feeders. SILOKING’s vertical mixing system is the heart of the feeder matching the perfect ratio between the hopper height and width to the appropriate mixing auger.

This geometry is precisely calculated to allow for gentler, shorter, continuous mixing, while preserving the feed structure for effective fibre for cattle.

Larger augers for larger hoppers is the company’s guiding principle, with additional second tier flights uniquely standard on augers in larger hoppers.





The result is a better more homogenous feeding mix that avoids feed selection for maximum feed quality for cows and higher yield for farmers.

Precision and Control

The robust chassis, with its extremely high load capacity, comes with well-protected load cells are specifically mounted between frame and mixer to provide the highest accuracy on weighing the feed mixture.

Operation controls with adjustment of the auger speed allows you to control different process, mixing of feed, cutting long-fibred feed component or complete emptying of the hopper.

Range of Weighing Systems

Depending on capacity and requirements there are a range of weighing systems available.

The options range from keeping it simple and easy to use with the SILOKING, adding scales to the professional dairy farmer who needs precision for cost control requiring digitalisation and documentation.

Allan continued: “We know or have access to the best nutritional details for the best feed for maximum or higher yields.

“But, we need confidence in the accuracy and control of the feeder systems to manage and correctly apply this knowledge”.

SILOKING sets the benchmark in this area, with SILOKING data, a wireless weighing and control system that includes a free of charge Feed Management software.

The top range is SILOKING Data E with feed management software using radio controlled terminals to follow up and control all scale functions and hydraulic functions on the mixer.

Efficiency by design for the Irish market

With the capacity for feeding 100 cows in one load, the Compact 100+ is designed with the Irish market in mind. The feeder is easy to use and manoeuvre, even with smaller tractors.

The shifting gear box for various auger speed is standard and makes this machine prefect for cutting fibrous feed and round bales at 30rpm, as well as mixing uniform, moistened feed gently and precisely at 18rpm.

Standard build on this model includes: Siloking Adding weighing system; 2-speed Gearbox; Ladder mounted on frame; hydraulic brakes; wide angle drive shaft; straw ring moveable; discharge door rear right and left with underrun protection in rear with lighting.

“We really have a feeder for all farm sizes and types,” Allan added.

“From 10cm capacity Compact models to top of the range Duo model, twin augers with edged hoppers. All come with a range of discharge options and configurations so give us a call to discuss, we’d be more than happy to talk through requirements and solutions for all your feeding objectives”.

Contact

SILOKING Mayer Machinenbau GmbH is an owner-managed family company based in Tittmoning in Bavaria. With over 420 employees the company produces innovative feeding technology and distributes in over 50 countries all over the world.

In Ireland, the company partners with Kverneland Group Ireland for distribution.

Kverneland Group is a leading international company developing, producing and distributing agricultural machinery and services. Strong focus on innovation allows us to provide a unique and broad product range with high quality.

Kverneland Group offers an extensive package aimed at the professional farming community, covering the areas of soil preparation, seeding, forage and bale equipment, spreading, spraying and electronic solutions for agricultural tractors and machinery.

For more information on Kverneland Group visit www.kvernelandgroup.com.