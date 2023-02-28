Rearing a baby calf from birth to weaning can be a stressful period for both calf and farmer, so it’s essential to get the basics right from the start in terms of colostrum, hygiene and calf comfort.

For this reason, Agway has developed and extended the calf rearing range of products to include Agway Calf Boost tubes and Agway Stir and Boost

Developed to boost calf health at birth, Agway Calf Boost is rich with energy, vitamins – especially vitamin C in the form of acerola – prebiotics in the form of inactivated yeast, fermented milk and inulin.

Stir and Boost has been developed to be fed in conjunction with milk and milk replacers to promote calf immunity and calf health.

Stir and Boost is a blend of 17 vitamins and minerals, inactivated yeast and a blend of herbs. It helps maximise performance and reduce labour, by having healthier calves with less scours and digestive upsets.

Milk replacer

Milk replacer is now becoming a key part of calf rearing protocols on farms and for the best results, using a quality milk replacer is key for success.

Agway Milk replacers are formulated for optimum calf growth and performance. As a result of using high quality skim and whey ingredients and containing less than 0.15 fibre and 8% ash (set out by Animal Health Ireland) Agway milk replacers have easy mixing characteristics and the ability to work through automatic calf feeders successfully.

With the price of manufacturing milk at all-time highs this year, economically, milk replacer is the way to feed calves this year. Milk replacer also reduces the risk of disease transfer (Johne’s disease etc.), gives consistent quality, increases milk sales and reduces labour.

While achieving key performance milestones, a saving of at least 33% can be achieved versus whole milk. To optimise calf health, the highest levels of vitamins and minerals are included In Agway Calf Milk replacers. High levels of vitamin E are added to maintain immune function and animal health.

Energy is very important to the calf’s development. Lactose and a unique blend of oil is used to provide energy in Agway Calf Milk replacers. The blend of oil used in Agway milk replacer models the energy supply of fat in cow’s milk.

The basics for successful calving

Along with quality milk replacer, other areas of the calf environment and nutrition needs to be meticulous.

Help setting up for calving

Hygiene and service of feeding equipment are also very important for a successful calving season. Servicing your automatic and ad-lib calf feeders at the start of the season sets your equipment up for the season.

This normally includes the changing of suction pipes and nipples, as when they have cracks, this can allow for bacteria to build up.

It is also important to make sure the correct detergents are used as recommended by the manufacturer.

Regular inspections and calibration of your feeder are essential to make sure it is working to maximum performance. Agway can assist with the calibration of calf feeders and the implementing of feed curves on your farm.

Colostrum

Colostrum is liquid gold; it is full of immunoglobulins and energy that gives calves the best kick-start to life. To maximise the quality of the immunoglobulins in colostrum it is important to test it and ensure that it meets the minimum standard needed by the calf.

Feeding 3L to the calf at the highest absorption time – which is two hours after birth – and feeding colostrum from the first milking is key to ensuring the calf gets maximum protection.

Housing environment and hygiene

The environment surrounding the calves needs to be dry, comfortable and free from drafts.

Calves spend 80% lying down; they thrive with quality bedding, especially straw. Regular bedding is important as up to 20kg of straw is required per week for one calf. The quantity can be half if bedded on slats or if there is good drainage under the bedding.

Correct bedding can reduce stress on the calf, but only if you have the correct stocking rate per pen (1.7m2/calf)

