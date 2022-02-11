Joe O’Mahony of Agway has been supporting and advising farmers for over 40 calving seasons. Although much has changed in this time, the basics have remained the same.

“Rearing a baby calf from birth to weaning can be a stressful period for both calf and farmer, so it’s essential to get the basics right from the start in terms of colostrum, hygiene and calf comfort,” said Joe.

“A decision then has to be made to on whether to use whole milk or milk replacer.”

Agway has developed the Optimylac range of milk replacer to help make this an easier decision for farmers.

“Using our quality milk replacer makes sense firstly, in pounds, shillings and cents, for our farmers can make 25% more selling their milk than feeding it to their calves,” said Joe.

“Secondly, Optimylac delivers on calf health and development,” he added.

Optimylac is formulated for optimum calf growth and performance and contains less than 8% ash and 0.15% fibre, as set out by Animal Health Ireland guidelines. The combination of quality ingredients and modern manufacturing facilities gives Optimylac its easy mixing characteristics and the ability to work automatic calf feeders.

To optimise calf health, the highest levels of vitamins and minerals are included to help maximise calf health. High levels of vitamin E are added to maintain immune function and animal health.

Energy is very important to the calves development. Lactose and a unique blend of oil is used to provide energy in Optimylac.

“The blend of oil used models the energy supply of fat in cow’s milk,” Joe said.

Carbon chain in different fat sources

Agway has designed a range of milk replacer to fit the individual needs of the farm and profile of the calves been reared.

“Feeding Optimylac milk replacer reduces the risk of disease transfer (Johne’s disease etc.), gives consistent quality, increases milk sales and reduces labour and costs. Calves don’t thrive when corners are cut,“ said Joe.

“Along with quality milk replacer, other areas of the calf environment and nutrition needs to be meticulous.”

The basics for successful calving

Help setting up for calving

Hygiene and service of feeding equipment are also very important for a successful calving. Servicing your automatic and ad-lib calf feeders at the start of the season sets your equipment up for the season.

This normally includes the changing of suction pipes and nipples as when they have cracks, they can allow for bacteria to build up, and making sure the correct detergents are used as recommended by the manufacturer.

Regular inspections and calibration of your feeder are essential to make sure it is working to maximum performance. Agway can assist with the calibration of calf feeders and the implementing of feed curves on your farm.

Colostrum

Colostrum is liquid gold; it is full of immunoglobulins and energy that gives calves the best kick-start to life. To maximise the quality of the immunoglobulins in colostrum it is important to test it and ensure that it meets the minimum standard needed by the calf.

Feeding 3L to the calf at the highest absorption time – which is two hours after birth – and feeding colostrum from the first milking is key to maximising colostrum, as the ability by the calf to absorb declines over time.

Housing environment and hygiene

The environment surrounding the calves needs to be dry, comfortable and free from drafts.

Calves spend 80% lying down; they thrive with quality bedding, especially straw. Regular bedding is important as up to 20kg of straw is required per week for one calf. The quantity can be half if bedded on slats or if there is good drainage under the bedding.

Correct bedding can reduce stress on the calf, but only if you have the correct stocking rate per pen (1.7m2/calf)

