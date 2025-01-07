Genap slurry tanks are new to Ireland. Manufactured in Europe and conforming to the highest EU standards for slurry and water storage, the tanks can be installed in three days subject to the site conforming to construction readiness.

The outer walls of the tanks are constructed from galvanised mesh steel cages that are interlocked and stabilised.

The cover floats on the surface of the slurry with minimal rainwater ingress into the tank. Laying out the tank liner

A strong lining of HDPE foil of 1.5mm is placed between the tank lining and the mesh wall to protect the waterproof lining.

The tank linings are UV-retarded and are guaranteed for 10 years on a declining time basis. HDPE foil protector for the tank lining

Many of these tanks have been in operation in the EU and the UK for 14 years and are still in operation.

There are many tank sizes available, with a minimum of 30,000gal / 111 m3 (6.81m diameter) to 450,000gal / 1,695m3 (26.5m diameter).

The tanks are supplied complete with a cover, which is also UV-retarded. The construction process

The height of all tanks is 3m. There are several add-ons like mixing options and drainage systems for rainwater off the cover.

Ask about these when you enquire. The tanks are supplied with a fit-for-purpose floating cover

These tanks are quick to assemble – all complete within three days after delivery, and an affordable solution to your immediate slurry storage problems.

The advantage is that you can disassemble the tank and move it to a different location if required.

Another advantage is that the tanks do not require a concrete foundation. The installation team requires a clear, level site. Genap tank cover

This should be done before installation by the customer. The installation team will do the rest.

Once the order is placed with the deposit, the lead time on orders currently is 6-8 weeks from deposit to installation.

A professional assembly team will come to your farm to install the tanks once the delivery has been made. A nearly complete tank

Further protection for the tank is provided by a HDPE skirt around the bottom of the tank (see below). Tank skirt protection for the base

We can confirm that your investment in the Genap slurry storage solution will give you a minimum of 30% saving on a permanent slurry tank.

Planning permission is required for this installation.

For quotations, please contact Tony on 087-1543565 or [email protected] , contact Dave at [email protected]

For more information on Alpha Energy and its services and products, please click here.