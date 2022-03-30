In the 20 years since emissions regulations for farm machinery were first introduced, nitrogen oxide emissions and particulate matter levels on new tractors have fallen by 95%, according to the European Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA).

2019 saw Stage V requirements come into force, introducing particulate limits for tractors under 19kW and above 560kW. Tractors utilise new technology and fuel-efficient lubricants to meet these emission and particulate levels and become more fuel efficient.

At peak and crucial times, such as harvest or planting, tractors and other equipment can work 24 hours/day if conditions are right and any delays or stoppages could ruin a crop or delay planting.

Some tractors will run for more than 1,000 hours/year, which puts pressure on drive systems.

Although many farms have more frequent replacement policies, a well-maintained tractor, harvester or sprayer can have a working life of more than 15 years. During that time, they may be exposed to very high or very low temperatures and very wet or dry conditions, which put strain on engines, parts and the chassis.

Maintaining machinery

Poor engine lubrication contributes to oxidation, excessive wear, brake chatter and corrosion, and is therefore often the cause of costly parts failure.

However, lubricants such as Texaco Delo are designed to do far more than simply protect machinery during operation.

It must be durable enough to handle the cyclical operation which is almost unique to farming.

For example, the very intensive work cycles of harvesters are followed by long periods of lay-up, and during this idle period a high-quality lubricant should continue to work, providing a protective film on vital components to combat water and dirt ingress and corrosion.

While low-cost lubricants may be a temptation to farmers, to save costs, this can be a false economy if a machine fails at a crucial time and a replacement is difficult to find.

As farming becomes more professional and efficient, investment in high-quality lubricants such as Texaco Delo is recognised and valued as a major factor in helping to: Maintain emissions, improve fuel efficiency and offer corrosion protection with the durability needed to protect equipment, both old and new, from excessive wear, even in the toughest conditions.

Durability is at the core of Texaco Delo product design; it is quality which makes the Texaco Delo range of engine oils, gear oils, transmission oils, coolants and greases consistently perform day in, day out, to meet the most rigorous standards set by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the industry.

While farming offers few certainties, the economic and environmental pressures farmers face to produce more with less remains constant, and as technology evolves the Delo product range will continue work hard to help meet this challenge.

