Fresh start to 2020? AgriLand is looking for a news journalist

AgriLand is looking for a news journalist. We are the fastest-growing and largest (by audience) agricultural news outlet in Ireland.

If you’re motivated, enthusiastic and want to play an integral part in generating timely and breaking news stories, then we have the opportunity.

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Additionally, some awareness or experience of agriculture is preferred.

The role will involve working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

Opportunity

Reporting to the news editor, the successful applicant will: cultivate leads; forge relationships with people across the sector; and work closely with other journalists.

The successful applicant must also develop the ability to proof, fact-check and quality-check content.

A flare for writing is essential, along with a consuming interest in current affairs.

If you’re energetic, have an eye for detail and have a strong and confident command of the English (written) language, we want to hear from you.

Requirements: A graduate qualification in journalism or a closely-related degree;

Writing ability is essential;

You must be driven, hard-working and flexible;

A full driving licence and your own transport.

Responsibilities: Reporting to the news editor, you will work with the news team on relevant stories and content;

You must be able to write factual, clean copy to tight deadlines;

You will pitch and generate original stories and content;

The role also includes the production of a range of content for our website and social media / broadcast channels.

If you want to be part of a vibrant news desk with a national remit, send a cover letter – explaining why you’re a suitable candidate – and your CV to: [email protected] by February 14.