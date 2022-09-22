Rounding off a year marked by the return of in-person events, the countdown to the 100th edition of SIMA is on.

Over 230,000 farming professionals attend the event from across the world and registration is now open.

For Irish farmers, the show that shapes the agriculture of the future is a must. SIMA has something for everyone, whatever the size of land you work or the type of farming you do.

Ireland has long spearheaded innovation in farming, marrying age-old wisdom with modern technology and knowledge, and SIMA will showcase innovations for high-performance and sustainable agriculture which are sure to lead to the next wave of positive change in Ireland.

Taking place in Paris, France from November 6-10, now is the time to book. So without further ado, here are five reasons you should be at SIMA:

1. Free entry to SIMA for Irish farmers

Aware of the wealth of knowledge and experience that Irish farmers contribute to the international agricultural community, SIMA has extended an invitation to Irish farmers to order their free entrance badge via a dedicated registration platform (the code IRLPARDIG22 is automatically applied).

With a badge you will have access to all five days of SIMA and be able to pre-arrange appointments and business meetings with the exhibitors. Click on this picture to get your free badge

2. Be at the heart of change

Innovation is more than just a buzzword at SIMA: ‘SIMA TECH’ is a new space which will bring together 135 exhibitors, including:

50 start-ups , which will present their latest solutions and innovations in the Start-up Village . A springboard to foster the emergence of young businesses alongside the biggest names in farming, the space will play host to product pitches, demos and round tables;

, which will present their latest solutions and innovations in the . A springboard to foster the emergence of young businesses alongside the biggest names in farming, the space will play host to product pitches, demos and round tables; 15 exhibitors in the Robotics Village by FIRA . The development of robotics in agriculture is something that is likely to play a key role in Irish farming in the coming years. This part of SIMA will showcase a unique offering and a series of foresight talks and discussions, co-curated with GOFAR;

. The development of robotics in agriculture is something that is likely to play a key role in Irish farming in the coming years. This part of SIMA will showcase a unique offering and a series of foresight talks and discussions, co-curated with GOFAR; Be part of history: Celebrate 100 years of SIMA.

For its 100th anniversary, SIMA is shaping up, more than ever before, to be one for the agricultural equipment sector history books.

Over 600 exhibitors from around the globe have signed up, made up of both returning and first-time exhibitors, market leaders and innovative start-ups.

Some of the key household names confirmed to exhibit at the show include John Deere; Krone; Kubota; Kuhn; Groupe Hardi; Horsh; Claas; New Holland; and Case.

3. Discover the next best thing

New consumer demands, a shifting legal and regulatory environment and expectations from society are driving agriculture towards a period of profound change.

This year, SIMA will include updated product listings to ensure Irish visitors will be met with the most comprehensive offering ever, with a focus on providing the best solutions for modern farmers.

The watchword of the trade show is ‘expertise’, with enhanced content and an even sharper focus on innovations from across the entire agricultural sector.

4. Discover the winner of SIMA awards

A quarter of entrants to the first ever SIMA Farming Awards are Irish, proving once again that the international farming community can benefit from the best practices established in our country.

The awards will celebrate European farmers’ best initiatives and innovative farming practices, with winners crowned on November 6, 2022, the first day of the show.

So, see you at SIMA?

To register for your free badge, click here.

To find useful, practical information about travel (including a discount on flights) visit the SIMA website by clicking here.