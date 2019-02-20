‘Focus should be on Brexit impact, not criteria for market bonus payment’ – MII

Responding to recent media coverage on cattle movements, and in particular to the four movement rule, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has stated that the timing for discussion on the topic is “unfortunate”.

In a statement to AgriLand, Cormac Healy senior director at MII said: “It is unfortunate that at a time of such uncertainty in the sector, with the challenge of Brexit and in particular a ‘no-deal’ Brexit a mere five weeks away, that our collective focus is not on that key issue, but rather on the criteria of a market bonus payment which is in place for 10 years now.”

However, movement concerns have remained a key talking point for farmers on the ground this week. The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, was also questioned again on the issue in Leinster House.

The minister has come in for some criticism in recent days following his remarks that the conditions attached to the qualification for this bonus payment is “a purely private arrangement” between MII and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

In the statement, Healy said the in-spec bonus was paid by individual processors to reward and incentivise the production of animals that meet market specifications.

This bonus, he added, has been in place for a decade and was “widely communicated and discussed” at the time of its introduction in 2009, and on many occasions since then.

The criteria linked to the in-spec bonus has not changed in the intervening period.

Healy also pointed to the residencies/movements and the criterion which specifies a maximum of four farm residencies during the animal’s lifetime.

Beef Roundtable

Healy outlined that this criterion was included as it is a requirement of some key customers for Irish beef.

“This matter was discussed at length during the Beef Roundtable process. The market requirements on this, and other issues, were independently verified by Bord Bia at that stage through direct engagement with customers in the marketplace.”

He went on to say that it should also be noted that the in-spec bonus simply reflected the animals most desired for the marketplace.

“Adherence to the criteria of the in-spec bonus is not compulsory for sale, but only eligible animals with attract the bonus.

However, data from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine shows that the vast majority of animals are within the four residency criterion.

Meanwhile, Minister Creed has doubled down on his, and his department’s position, on the restriction in response to a question from John Brassil, Fianna Fail TD for Kerry.

This follows on from previous questions on the issue from independent TD Michael Healy-Rae last week.

The minister said: “A Quality Payment System (QPS) for the payment in respect of certain categories of cattle at slaughter plants was introduced in 2009 by agreement between MII and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).[/colored_box]

“My understanding is that any additional bonus payments and the conditions attached to qualification for such bonus payments are determined by processors and their customers.

“Such conditions include a limit on the number of movements of cattle in their lifetime prior to slaughter. This is a private arrangement and my department has no role in its design,” he said.

IFA response

In a statement earlier this week, the IFA claimed that the Minister’s “choice of words” in respect of the issue, last Thursday (February 14), were “highly misleading and incorrect”.

An IFA spokesperson said the QPS was introduced in 2009 to reward farmers for producing quality.

This moved away from the old flat pricing structure and is based on scientific research by Teagasc.