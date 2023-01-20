Top of mind for both farmers and policy makers is soil fertility and the undoubted conclusion that it plays a key role in the continued economic and environmental sustainability of Irish farms.

Building and maintaining soil fertility on most Irish farms is achieved through the application of multi-nutrient fertilisers, or NPKs, made up of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K).

They need to spread evenly, but how many people examine if the fertiliser they’ve purchased is really up to the job?

NPK fertilisers are very convenient. They allow us to apply the necessary nutrients in one application, on grassland and tillage crops.

Nearly two thirds of the Irish fertiliser market is made up of NPKs, with five grades making up 75% of the NPK market. 18-6-12 is the grade most widely used to build P and K fertility, with over 200,000t sold each year.

The physical quality of these NPKs, together with the performance of the fertiliser spreader, will govern how evenly the individual nutrients are distributed across any field.

Although blended fertilisers make up the majority of the NPK market, farmers’ growing appreciation of the need for consistent fertiliser quality has led to an increasing demand for YaraMila Complex Compound Fertilisers (CCF).

YaraMila is the brand name for Yara’s NPK product range. The word ‘Mila’ meaning success in old Norse. If the product name is preceded by ‘YaraMila’, it is a guaranteed ‘Complex Compound Fertiliser’, produced in one of Yara’s European plants.

The difference

The difference between the two comes down to physical quality and composition.

Each granule has the exact same physical characteristics, therefore the spread pattern is more predictable and this leads to greater accuracy of spreading.

The composition of these products results in more landing sites for each nutrient, as each granule contains the nutrient analysis for that product. For example, we know phosphorus is not a very mobile nutrient in the soil, so the phosphorus we apply in fertiliser needs to be well distributed.

A YaraMila grassland grade will have 10 times more phosphorus landing sites than an equivalent blended product. Sponsored by Yara Ireland

The effects of uneven nutrient applications remain invisible in most cases. Only drastic variations are visible as dark and light stripes with unevenly applied nitrogen or sulphur.

However, losses set in long before any variation becomes visible to the naked eye. The cost of poor fertiliser quality is mainly due to lost yield and lost quality in the year of application, however the effects of phosphorus and potassium on soil fertility are more subtle and longer term.

A 1999 study in New Zealand calculated that on dairy farms after a five-year period, the annual economic loss of unevenly applied phosphorus and sulphur was NZ$401/haha.

Accurate spreading is determined by calculating the co-efficient of variation (CV) using a tray test for a given fertiliser and spreader. A CV of less than 15% is acceptable, but it should preferably be less than 10%.

Spreading fertiliser with CV of greater than 15% will impact crop performance and soil fertility. The CV for a CCF product is a true measure of how even each nutrient is being spread.

For a blend, a low CV may indicate a good overall spread pattern, but it can mask high CV’s for individual nutrients.

Fertiliser quality

Bulk density (weight in kilograms of fertiliser for a given volume in litres): the higher the bulk density the better.

The analogy of a table tennis ball and a golf ball is often used to explain why bulk density is an important measure of fertiliser quality. They’re both the same size, but you can throw a golf ball further. YaraMila products have a high bulk density (1.0 kg/L).

Size, measured as the diameter (mm) of the fertiliser particles: For identical bulk density, bigger particles can be thrown further as they’re heavier. 80% of the product should have a size range of 3.3 – 4.75 mm.

Quality Control at Yara plants ensures under and over-sized particle are screened out before shipping.

Shape: The more the fertiliser particles are perfectly rounded and smooth, the better the aerodynamics and spreading trajectory.

YaraMila products are spherical in shape, which allows for more accurate spreading.

Hardness: The harder the granules, the less likely they crush during handling and under the impact of spreader vanes. Crushed granules create unwanted dust and creates an unpredictable spread pattern.

YaraMila granules can withstand at least 3 kg (30 N) in force.

Soil fertility

Soil fertility is certainly an investment, and often considerable effort is made soil testing and then using these results to put a nutrient plan in place.

The next steps of purchasing the fertiliser and spreading it evenly are equally as important, but on many farms little thought is given to the quality of the inputs and spreading them evenly.

The cost alone merits dedicating time to ensure that the nutrients you’ve purchased are precisely applied.

