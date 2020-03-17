Feeding surplus lambs: How can I ensure I get it right?

Farmers across Ireland are being urged to feed newborn surplus lambs more good-quality colostrum during the crucial first 24 hours of life, because up to 80% of sheep producers may not be feeding enough for optimum health.

According to results from the annual Volac Lamlac surplus lamb rearing intentions survey, carried out at the end of 2019, only 20% of farmers plan to feed the industry recommended 210ml colostrum per kilogram of newborn lamb liveweight.

Volac’s JP Harkin, the survey co-ordinator, said: “Just before Christmas, we received feedback from more than 300 sheep producers about their surplus lamb rearing practices.

“Encouragingly, more than 85% said they always make sure they administer colostrum to any surplus lambs. However, many should feed a greater quantity to give these valuable young animals the best start in life before they move onto Lamlac,” he added.

JP explains that if maternal colostrum is unavailable, all lambs reared off the ewe must be fed good-quality stored colostrum or a high-quality alternative, such as Volac Volostrum, as soon as possible after birth.

“If lambs are to thrive, grow well and remain healthy, it’s vital that they receive enough good-quality colostrum as soon as possible after birth.

“Ideally, colostrum needs to be administered within the first two hours of life, with at least 210ml per kilogram of liveweight (50ml of colostrum per kilogram of liveweight per feed) taken on board within the first 24 hours as a minimum.”

As Irish sheep farmers move into their peak lambing season, Volac is urging farmers to pay particular attention to this early life colostrum feeding.

“Vital antibodies cannot get into the unborn lamb via the placenta, so must be transferred via colostrum,” JP says.

“Colostrum is the key to survival for newborn lambs. It is a highly nutritious energy source that not only provides vital antibodies to protect against disease, but also gives the lamb energy to get up onto its feet and get going.

The first few hours are key, as this is when the gut wall is at its most permeable, allowing the large antibody molecules to be absorbed.

JP points out that maximising the number of lambs sold per ewe put to the ram is one of the key benchmarks for a successful sheep enterprise. With lamb prices forecasted to remain firm during 2020, it looks like it will undoubtedly pay to make every lamb count.

“Neonatal lamb mortality continues to be a challenging issue for the sheep industry, but improving colostrum management and feeding practices could make a significant difference on many farms.

“Once surplus lambs have received enough of this essential first feed during the first 24 hours of life – or a proven alternative such as Volac Volostrum – they can then move onto a performance-formulated ewe milk replacer, such as Lamlac, to make the most of their significant early life growth potential,” he said.

Following an adequate colostrum intake, feeding a surplus lamb enough ewe milk replacer, like Lamlac, is the key to healthy, profitable growth.

Depending on your rearing system, a single surplus lamb reared to weaning (at an average of 35 days-of-age) will require up to 13kg of Lamlac (equating to up to 52L of reconstituted ewe milk replacer).

Bottle feeding rearing system

To make a litre of milk, mix 200g of Lamlac with 800ml of water:

After feeding, all feeding equipment should be washed adequately. Firstly, equipment should be rinsed with warm water at 32-38º. It should then be soaked in hot water – with an added detergent – at 54-57º for 30 minutes.

From here, farmers should scrub and wash again with 50º water, before adding a sanitiser and rinsing; all equipment should be allowed to dry completely.

Ad-lib feeding rearing system

The automatic lamb feeders from Förster-Technik are extremely cost-efficient and affordable – with only one device you can feed up to 240 lambs reliably and safely.

The machines are very robust, since many of the components are based on components from Förster calf feeder technology, which has been tried and tested countless times over. At the same time the automatic lamb feeders are exactly adjusted to the individual needs of your young animals.

When using a labour saving, ad-lib feeding system (warm milk bucket feeding or computerised machine feeding), lambs will drink more (albeit on a little and often basis, which reduces the risk of digestive upsets), but also grow faster.

Whatever the rearing system, lambs should have access to fresh water, roughage and a good-quality creep feed at all times to encourage rumen development.

Lambs will begin to nibble on creep feed at 7-10 days-of-age. Consumption will be low to begin with and offering small amounts and keeping the creep feed refreshed at least once-a-day will encourage intake.

When it comes to weaning surplus lambs effectively, they should be: A minimum of 2.5 times their birth weight (9-10kg);

A minimum of 35 days old;

Eating 250g of solid feed per day for 10 days.

Abrupt weaning is recommended because it reduces the risk of digestive upsets associated with gradual weaning.

In summary

If you follow a sound colostrum feeding protocol, followed by feeding enough Lamlac and then wean effectively, you can rest assured that come market time your surplus lambs will be indistinguishable from those reared with the ewe.

For surplus lambs to thrive and perform, they need to receive 210ml per kilogram of liveweight of colostrum within the first 24 hours of life.

Typically, that’s more than a litre for an average newborn lamb. Then, feed the recommended amount of Lamlac thereafter.

Volac has been involved in young animal nutrition for the past 40 years and is an innovator in this field.

The company is committed to helping farmers make the most of their animals and has developed a range of specialised milk replacers, which are specifically formulated for modern requirements.

