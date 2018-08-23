Feeding and managing your dairy herd and youngstock this autumn and winter

Summer 2018 has been a difficult season for grass growth, resulting in most farmers having less silage in store for next winter than they’d like, with many having to tap into winter stocks already to make up for the lack of grazing.

Technical manager for Phileo Lesaffre Animal Care in the UK and Ireland and CowSignals® master trainer, James Ambrose, details some nutritional and management areas that dairy farmers need to be mindful of this autumn and winter to help manage the challenges that have arisen from the dry summer.

When planning for feeding over autumn and winter, it is essential to determine how much forage you currently have. Measure silage clamps and count the number of silage bales in the yard and see how much good-quality straw you can get hold of.

Contact your local feed advisor to assist you with measuring silage pits and estimating silage quantity and preparing autumn and winter-feeding plans for your farm if needed.

To make up for current deficits in silage stocks, growing a third cut of silage will be critical for many farms (budget on yields of 6t/ac when doing your budget).

If this is still not enough, straw-based diets can form a significant portion of winter diets in these circumstances if sufficient straw is available.

Alternative sources of forage for the autumn are fast-growing grasses or forage rape or kale that have been planted in stubbles. Depending on the individual crop, these can be used for baling, pitting or extending the grazing season.

Finishing stock and youngstock may need to be housed now in order to facilitate the growing of a third cut in the fields. Housed youngstock will do well on a straw-based diet, with a mix of concentrates and a minimal amount of silage so long as it is mixed and fed correctly.

Regardless of whether these animals need to be housed or not now, straw and concentrate-based diets for youngstock can significantly save on silage demand through the winter, while still maintaining growth rates; high-straw diets also work well for dry cows, further reducing the demand on silage.