Feed additive protects cow performance at turnout in Dundalk dairy herd

A feed additive is aiding the smooth transition of cows to spring grass at a Co. Louth dairy farm.

Turnout had been a challenging period for cow health in Laurence McArdle’s dairy herd of Holstein Friesians and crossbreds at Tatebane, near Hackballscross, Dundalk.

Turning cows out to grass creates a substantial change in their diet; it was taking around three weeks for the rumen bugs in Laurence’s cows to adapt from silage to fresh grass, and this impacted on performance and fertility in his 110-cow herd.

“We would see the cows that were most affected lying in the field away from the main herd; they just didn’t look right,’’ recalled Laurence, who farms with his wife, Mairead.

Loose, bubbly dung was a visual confirmation of poor rumen function and fertility and milk production took a hit.

Lush spring grass tends to have a high proportion of leaf to stem, resulting in low structural fibre levels in the overall diet.

The change in rumen fermentation can compromise butterfat and milk protein levels, whilst prolonged challenges can impact on fertility.

‘We had to do something’

The turnaround for Laurence came when he started feeding a residue-free feed additive in the cow diet; Panatec Rumen Proof acts as a rumen enhancer for greater performance and improved energy in the rumen.

Laurence was introduced to Panatec Rumen Proof by Gerry Hughes, a sales representative at the product’s manufacturer, Mayo Healthcare.

“Gerry called at the farm one day and we spoke about the issues we were having. I knew we had to do something and thought I’d give Rumen Proof a go,’’ said Laurence.

The additive can either be incorporated in the cow nut at the mill or added directly to feed at the farm. Laurence sprinkles it onto concentrates fed in the parlour.

“I drop one shot of meal into the feeders and then put a pinch of Rumen Proof on top; it is a bit of extra work but that way I know every cow is getting it,’’ said Laurence.

He noticed a significant improvement in less than a week when he first used it last spring.

“The dung was no longer as loose, it settled the cows’ stomachs and got everything working properly again,’’ he said.

The herd calves from January to mid-May, producing an average annual milk yield per cow of 6,500L at 3.5% protein and 4% butterfat.

Laurence has already included Panatec Rumen Proof in the cow diet this year, feeding for three weeks after spring turnout.

“It really does the job; we are happy with how it has helped herd performance. Cows are showing stronger heats at breeding,’’ he said.

