FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2018 finalists revealed

The six finalists who go forward to contest tonight’s FBD Young Farmer of the Year Award in the Castleknock Hotel, Dublin, have been named.

Organised by the young farmers’ group Macra na Feirme and supported by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), there are six additional awards on offer alongside the main prize in this landmark year for the event.

The winner of the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive a travel bursary and the opportunity to experience farm practices abroad, while also developing their skills.

Following a selection process, judges have whittled down the entries to a shortlist of six finalists.

Eamonn Keevers (Dairy);

Sean Kelly (Dairy);

Daniel Hawthorne (Beef);

Linda Hanbridge-Cliffe (Collaborative);

Luna Orofiamma (Sheep);

Maighread Barron (Land Mobility). These are:

They now go forward to a final round of interviews with the judging panel this afternoon to decide who will be crowned the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the awards, Macra na Feirme national president James Healy said: “This is a great competition and it gives young farmers from all backgrounds an opportunity to showcase the skills and knowledge they have acquired during their career to date.”

The category winners for this year’s competition have also been announced.

Eamonn Keevers – Dairy Category winner;

Daniel Hawthorne – Beef Category winner;

Luna Orofiamma – Sheep Category Winner;

Thomas Hayes, North Tipperary – Other Enterprise winner;

Linda Hanbridge-Cliffe – Collaborative Farming Category winner. These include:

The winner of the National Rural Network Biodiversity award will also be announced this evening, as well as the Best Emerging Female Farmer and the Best Emerging Male Farmer.