Following a two-year Covid-19-enforced absence, Ireland’s largest one-day agricultural show, the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show, is returning this year on August 14.

FBD Insurance has been proud sponsor of the National Livestock Show at the Tullamore Show since 2018.

At the launch of this year’s Tullamore Show, John Cahalan, FBD’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with The Tullamore show this year.

“As Ireland’s only truly Irish Insurance company, FBD Insurance is proud of our farming heritage and our support of the agricultural sector and we are incredibly proud to be the title sponsor of the National Livestock Show.

“The team at FBD love attending the Tullamore Show and have wonderful memories of days spent at the show over the years.

“We are looking forward to a great day at this year’s show.”

‘Farm Safety Live’ at the Tullamore Show

‘Farm Safety Live’ is making a return to the Tullamore Show this year. FBD Insurance has said it is delighted to be continuing its partnership with FRS and the Health and Safety Authority to bring Farm Safety Live’s interactive farm safety demonstrations back to the show this year.

The demonstration area will be officially opened by Martin Heydon, Minister of State, with special responsibility for farm safety, along with Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, at 10:30a.m.

The aim of these demonstrations is to encourage farmers to think more about safety on the farm. Practical tips that can be applied on the farm will be demonstrated and discussed.

This year, the Farm Safety Live demonstrations will be focusing on safety around tractors, quads, machinery and handling livestock.

Ciaran Roche, Risk Manager with FBD Insurance, looks at some keys safety points to keep in mind around these topics.

Key points for safe tractor operation:

Always maintain tractors in good condition, in particular the brakes, lights, mirrors and wipers. Special attention must be given to ensure that all brakes are serviced on tractors as there have been a significant number of fatalities due to brakes not working effectively;

Ensure that all controls are in maintained in good working order and clearly marked;

Make sure all moving parts such as the power take-off (PTO) shaft are guarded properly;

Ensure that a cab or safety frame is fitted;

Only allow competent experienced people to operate tractors;

Avoid rushing and always be vigilant;

Always park the tractor safely and remove the keys;

Always be aware of the blind spots.

Key steps for safe quad operation:

Quad bike training is vital. The new regulation regarding ATV and Quads means that safety training and use of helmet will come into force in November 2023;

Head protection is critically important while operating a quad. Helmets significantly reduce the number and severity of serious head injuries;

Don’t overload the quad or trailed implement;

When towing implements, ensure that you are complying with the manufacturers’ specification for weight and size;

Safety checks and maintenance are key. It is essential that tyre pressures are checked regularly and servicing should be undertaken in accordance with manufacturers’ guidelines;

Never carry a passenger on a quad bike;

Remove keys and keep in safe place away from children.

Key steps for safe handling of livestock:

Always be vigilant and aware of the risks;

Watch for warning signs of animal aggressiveness, especially in bulls and newly calved cows;

Cull fractious and difficult bulls or cows as soon as possible;

Always use safe handling facilities;

Always have an escape route for emergency situations while working with animals.

FBD Insurance

FBD aims to support initiatives which will make the farm a safer place for all. Ciaran Roche noted that FBD Insurance is “pleased to be supporting Farm Safety Live and to see the question of farm safety being acknowledged at the Tullamore Show”.

“We urge visitors to the show to visit the Farm Safety Live demonstrations at stand L100 and we look forward to seeing you there,” it said.

FBD Insurance has grown hand-in-hand with Irish farming over the last 50 years, and is proud, it said, to be a partner to the Irish Agri-industry.

The company said it is here to support its farming customers and their communities through its network of 34 branches nationwide.

For more information contact your local branch today, visit the FBD stand at the Tullamore Show, or click here to organise a call back with a member of the FBD team.