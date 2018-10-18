Faster loaders and happier drivers promised for 2019

Case IH has ushered in improvements and upgrades to its range of telescopic loaders for 2019. The company indicates that it has focused on three main areas.

Extra lift capacity

Lift capacities have been increased on key models to help reduce cycle times.

The maximum load capacity on the two models with a 6m lift height has been increased by 100kg. As a result, the Farmlift 633 now has a lift capacity of 3.3t, while the 636 is capable of hoisting up to 3.6t.

The Farmlift 737, which has a 7m boom, can now lift an extra 200kg, bringing its maximum lift to 3.7t.

New transmissions to cut travel times

The Farmlift 633, 737 and 935 models will be equipped as standard with a 4F 3R transmission – with manual shifting.

As an option, they can be specified with a 6F 3R semi-automatic transmission, which operates automatically through gears four, five and six.

Both transmissions are capable of a maximum 34kph top speed.

Standard on the Farmlift 636 and 742 models is a 6F 3R transmission. This can be operated semi-automatically, or may be switched to fully automatic.

Maximum road speed for these models is increased to 40kph; they boast a memory shuttle feature that remembers the last gear selected in either direction.

Case IH has altered the gear ratios and fitted a new torque converter on all models which, it claims, will improve traction and efficiency.

Comfy chair option

The operator has not been neglected in the revamp. There is now the option of a new heated seat on all models and an adjustable steering column is available across the range.