Farmers urged to tap into growing prospects for organic livestock

Ireland’s organic farming community is set to take centre stage this autumn with a series of regional 'Growing Prospects for Organic Livestock' roadshows.

The roadshows are supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM), Bord Bia, Teagasc, and multiple industry partners.

The events bring together farmers, processors, and industry experts to explore the growth potential of Ireland’s organic beef and lamb sector - a sector that continues to expand with the number of organic livestock farms trebling since 2022.

The first event took place last week on Wednesday, 24 September in Portlaoise, with an excellent turnout of farmers eager to learn more about opportunities in the organic sector.

(l-r) Teagasc Staff : Philip Creighton, Elaine Leavy, Orla Walsh, Marie McFadden, Marianne Mulhall, Kevin Kilcline. Source: Bord Bia

Organic beef and lamb continue to deliver positive returns for farmers, helped by strong and consistent demand, with Irish processors currently unable to source enough animals to meet market needs.

Bord Bia is investing heavily to further grow the market for organic beef and lamb, including:

€2.3 million 'More-ganic' consumer campaign in the Irish market;

in the Irish market; €2.7 million EU-wide B2B promotion campaign (2024–2027), targeting buyers through trade shows, PR, advertising, and a dedicated website, organicbeefandlamb.eu.

Tara Bane, manager of Bord Bia’s Organic Sector said: “These investments are designed to build both supply and demand, ensuring Irish organic beef and lamb are well positioned at home and across Europe."

(l-r) Jason Stanley (farmer); Brian McGee (Department of Agriculture); Tom Dunne (farmer); Julian Pawlowski (ACA Organic specialist); Tara Bane (Bord Bia); Padraig Brennan (chairperson, Organic Strategy Forum). Source: Bord Bia

Recent Bord Bia research highlights strong momentum at the consumer level in relation to organic meat, including:

More than eight in 10 Irish shoppers believe organic food and drink is worth paying more for;

believe organic food and drink is worth paying more for; Two-thirds of organic shoppers across seven key EU markets would purchase Irish organic food and drink;

would purchase Irish organic food and drink; Irish organic food and drink ranks as the No.1 import of choice among organic consumers in those markets.

With a national target for 10% of land to be farmed organically by 2030, organic drystock remains the backbone of Ireland’s organic sector, with over 70% of organic producers involved in cattle and sheep enterprises.

Farmers across the country can attend the upcoming roadshow events to learn more about market outlets, profitability, and support available:

Wednesday, October 1 , 6:00p.m-9:00p.m - Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway

, 6:00p.m-9:00p.m - Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway Wednesday, October 8, 6:00p.m-9:00p.m - Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick

8, 6:00p.m-9:00p.m - Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick Wednesday, October 15, 6:00p.m-9:00p.m - Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal

Padraig Brennan, chairperson of the Organic Strategy Forum said: “Organic livestock farming has been attracting a lot more interest over recent years.

“With growing market demand and increased financial support, these roadshows will highlight the positive income potential from organic farming.

"We will also hear how processors are currently unable to source sufficient animals to satisfy demand."

The chairperson encouraged farmers to take the time to come along to a meeting near them to hear from experts, including Teagasc, Bord Bia, processors, and "most importantly, farmers who have successfully established organic systems on their farm".

Meetings commence with refreshments and a series of trade stands from relevant organisations at 6:00p.m, with the seminar element commencing at 7:00p.m.