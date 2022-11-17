New Holland Agriculture’s T6.180 methane-power tractor, which won the 2020 and 2022 Tractor of the Year competition within the Sustainable’ class category, was one of the first of its kind.

One prototype has been on test for the past 18 months with Essex-based Sell Farming, a farming and contracting operation based close to the New Holland plant in Basildon.

The location of the Sell Farming business and the fact it is widely diversified – including South Devon beef cattle, sheep, arable land, contract work and an electricity-generating 0.5MW anaerobic digestion plant – means it has been an ideal partner for providing factory feedback in the final stages of the tractor’s development.

“We’ve been New Holland users since 2016, when we started to switch our tractors from another make, and our main machines are three T7.210 AutoCommand models,” Ben Sell said.

“More recently, as we’ve become established New Holland users and are located close to the plant, New Holland asked if we would consider helping provide feedback for tractor developments.

“We were happy to do so, but didn’t expect our first test machine to be methane-powered.

“However, we were given plenty of support by New Holland. As we have a gas-to-electricity rather than gas-to-grid AD (anaerobic digestion) plant, the gas we currently use is from a mother station lorry trailer delivered directly on farm.

“In future, though, it may be feasible to produce the quality of gas the machine requires. Filling is simple; it’s a very clean and odourless operation, taking around five minutes to complete

“Given this gas production experience, we were interested to see what the differences and similarities would be between a diesel and methane-powered tractor.”

Test the T6.180

The Sells’ first pre-production T6.180 Methane Power test tractor arrived on-farm in February 2021, and this was operated until mid-June, when it was replaced with an updated model following some development upgrades.

“There were some notable differences between the performance of the first pre-production tractor that arrived and a diesel equivalent,” Ben said.

“The T6.180 Methane Power test tractor, which arrived on-farm in February 2021, looked largely the same as a conventional machine, apart from the additional front fuel tank, and that wasn’t a big issue as we are used to working with equipment mounted up front.

“We first put it to work on haulage and on power take-off (PTO) jobs such as straw chopping for cattle bedding, and its performance was impressive. We worked closely with the engineers on software development to help fine-tune the torque curve. Mechanically, though, it has proved problem-free,” Ben added.

The Sells’ two successive methane tractors have performed a range of tasks, working with a Keenan feeder wagon, topping grassland, rolling spring cereals and operating a 16,000L Marshall slurry tanker to apply AD plant digestate back to the land.

“We’ve also done some maize drilling, and some subsoiling with a twin-leg Keeble subsoiler at 12-14in,” Ben continued.

“Plus, a lot of trailer work and operating a 9m rake for silage, whilst after removal of the front supplementary methane tank we were also able to fit a loader, using it to help clamp silage, and to load the feedstock into the AD plant, completing the circle in terms of farming for fuel.”

“It’s notably quieter than a diesel equivalent. We also paired it with a 3m Lemken Zirkon power harrow, and at 2,000 engine rpm there’s considerably less in-cab noise.”

As expected, fuel efficiency is best on low-torque, non-draft work, and on tasks requiring 1,500 engine rpm and under – loader work, fertiliser spreading, feeder wagon operation, with a full fuel load easily lasting eight hours on these tasks, comments Ben, and only an hour or so, less on a job like raking.

“We’ve done a little draft work with it, but those sorts of jobs represent a relatively small portion of many mid-range tractors’ workloads, and the Methane Power tractor’s biggest benefits lie in top and road work, where its fuel efficiency is optimal and its lower noise levels are a big benefit,” he said.

“We’ve been able to give all our drivers a chance to operate it, and all have really enjoyed the experience.

“The idea of producing our own fuel is appealing, and not just from a financial point of view – if the world is to achieve net zero carbon by 2050, then farming will have to play its part.

“We’re already producing natural fuel for our digester – maize, wholecrop silages and grass silage – and adding waste manure from our own livestock and local dairy and chicken farms.

“While that’s currently used to power a gas engine and generate electricity, I’m really excited by the prospect of potentially using gas from it to power our own machines.”

