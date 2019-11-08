Farmers should ‘dig in hard’ as positive signs emerge in lamb market

There are stronger signs that the lamb market is turning more positive, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) sheep committee chairman Sean Dennehy.

The sheep chairman commented from Brussels where he was attending a meeting of the EU Commission Sheep Civil Dialogue Meeting.

He said the view is more positive, especially driven by increased demand from the fallout from African Swine Fever in China and the major shift in New Zealand and Australian sheep meat prices.

Lamb prices are running in the range of €4.55 to €4.65/kg, with some farmers holding out for more this week, Dennehy said, adding that top prices of €4.70 to €4.75/kg including bonuses have been paid.

The chairman said carcass weights have moved up to 22kg and the IFA “has made it very clear” that the penalties for overweight and overfat animals are “way too severe”.

Advertisement

“The IFA has tackled the factories directly on the excessive penalties and over the top charges for clipping,” the chairman claimed.

Dennehy said supplies are also tightening as would be expected this time of year and the bad weather this week left factories chasing stock.

Concluding, the chairman said farmers should dig in hard, bargain for a higher price than is being offered and insist on the best specifications.