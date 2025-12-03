Farmers advised that rainwill will be 'above average' in coming days - Met Éireann

Rainfall totals will be "between two and three times" the average predicted for most places in the coming days Met Éireann has advised farmers.

In its latest farming commentary the national meteorological service has warned that the highest rainfall amounts will be in west Connacht and west Munster where between 70 and 90mm is predicted.

According to Met Éireann the coming days will remain unsettled and changeable with spells of rain and showers extending from the Atlantic.

It has said that rainfall totals will range from "40 to 60mm generally" outside of west Connacht and west Munster.

Met Éireann

Farmers have also been advised that over the coming week, mean air temperatures are expected to be between 2° and 3° above average for much of the country, ranging from 7° to 11°.

"Soil temperatures will likely increase a little over the week also," the national meteorological service added.

In relation to sunshine amounts although these were above average last week this is unlikely to be the case in the coming days.

It is more likely that sunshine amounts "are likely to trend closer to or below average" with unsettled and changeable conditions forecast, especially near Atlantic coasts.

Drying conditions

According to Met Éireann drying conditions will remain poor in the coming days "due to the frequent occurrence of rain or showers".

"Limited sunshine and saturated ground will further restrict drying potential," it added.

Meanwhile spraying opportunies will also be "limited" because of unsettled and sometimes breezy conditions.

Soils

Soils will remain saturated nationwide and poorly drained soiles will remain "fully waterlogged".

Met Éireann stated: "No improvements in soil moisture deficits are expected during the coming week, with saturated conditions persisting across all soil types".