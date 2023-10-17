With winter arriving early on many beef farms due to persistent wet weather, the upcoming ‘Getting Ready for Winter’ farm walks offer an excellent opportunity for beef farmers to explore how minor adjustments in housing, nutrition, and parasite control programmes can make a substantial difference in animal performance during what might be an extended housing period for many.

The series of on-farm beef events run throughout October and into November and will focus on the significance of housing, nutrition, and animal health for optimising livestock performance during the winter months.

A full list of walks can be found here.

A spotlight will be placed on evaluating the space required for lying down and feeding, ensuring adequate air circulation and ventilation in the sheds.

­­Farmers will have the opportunity to engage in discussions regarding winter housing diets for weanlings, stores, finishing cattle, and suckler cows with local Teagasc advisors and cattle specialists.

Representatives from Animal Health Ireland will be at all events to provide veterinary expertise to explain the various strategies farmers can use to manage the many different parasites that can impact livestock performance during the winter months.

Furthermore, there will be an emphasis on precautionary measures that can be implemented before housing livestock to minimise the risk of accidents on the farm.

Simple precautions can significantly reduce the likelihood of injuries to both farmers and their livestock.

Teagasc and AHI would encourage all farmers to make the most of the opportunity to attend these farm walks and seek guidance on applying these measures to their own specific circumstances.

These events are open to everyone and are free of charge. A comprehensive list of event locations and dates can be found by clicking here.