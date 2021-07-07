Irish Farm Films Producers Group’s (IFFPG’s) farm plastics bring-centre programme, whose start Covid-19 delayed until June 1, is now in full swing, with already 8,000t of waste collected from 42 bring-centres nationwide.

Early results indicate that Irish farmers are on course for exceeding last year’s record volume of 34,000t of waste collected, which equated to plastic from 17 million bales.

In total, IFFPG will operate more than 220 bring-centres this year during the period June to September, as well as providing a year-round farmyard collection service

Locating your local bring-centre

Farmers can locate their local bring-centre here and clicking on their county. They then will see a list of bring-centre locations, dates and times for their county.

Farmers are free to use bring-centres in nearby counties if this is a more convenient option. It should be noted that in the case of some counties that bring-centre details are still being finalised, with a complete list for the country to be ready in the next 2-3 weeks.

Farmers who are on IFFPG’s database also receive a number of text messages in advance of their local bring-centre reminding them of all usage details. Farmers should contact IFFPG at [email protected] if they wish to be added to IFFPG’s database.

Preparing to use your local bring-centre

Farmers can recycle the full range of farm plastics waste at IFFPG bring-centres. Advice for preparation of farm plastics waste in advance of delivering them to bring-centres is as follows:

Wrap and sheeting waste: Place loose on a trailer free of any noticeable contamination;

Place loose on a trailer free of any noticeable contamination; Netting and twine waste: Bag separately in an old half tonne fertiliser bag (or similar bag);

Bag separately in an old half tonne fertiliser bag (or similar bag); Bulk fertiliser and feed bag waste: Remove liners from bulk fertiliser bags and bag separately in an old half tonne fertiliser bag (or similar bag);

Remove liners from bulk fertiliser bags and bag separately in an old half tonne fertiliser bag (or similar bag); Small fertiliser and feed bags : Bag separately in an old bulk fertiliser bag (or similar bag). Bulk fertiliser bag liners should be included with small fertiliser and feed bags;

: Bag separately in an old bulk fertiliser bag (or similar bag). Bulk fertiliser bag liners should be included with small fertiliser and feed bags; Agri-chemical drums: triple rinse and bag separately in an old bulk fertiliser bag (or similar bag).

Farmers should also ensure that farm plastics wastes are securely loaded on trailers before leaving their farmyards so that that no littering is caused on route to bring-centres.

Advertisement

Charges at local bring-centres

Charges that apply at bring-centres in 2021 are as follows: Waste Stream Charge (€) Wrap and sheeting €25 per half tonne with the label code (half tonne = approximately 250 wraps) Netting and twine €5 per half tonne sized bag Bulk fertiliser and feed bags €10 per half tonne sized bag Small fertiliser and feed bags €10 per half tonne sized bag Agri-chemical drums €10 per half tonne sized bag

The label code is provided by retailers to farmers to prove that they purchased levied product. Farmers who produce valid label codes at bring-centres are charged at the above lower rates, with farmers who present no label codes charged at a rate which is three times higher.

Using your local bring-centre

IFFPG bring-centres operate from 9:00a.m to 5:00p.m unless otherwise advertised. Farmers are requested to follow traffic management systems in place at bring-centres, as well as Covid procedures such as social distancing and hand sanitisation at on-site offices.

While cash and cheques will be accepted as forms of payments at bring-centres, farmers are encouraged to pay by credit / debit cards where possible. Farmers will be issued with a printed receipts for all transactions carried out at bring-centres.

What happens to farm plastics waste?

IFFPG has a policy of recycling all farm plastic waste collected from Irish farmers. Last year, over 34,000t of waste was recycled, which equated to an 80% recycling level. The scheme also supports Irish recyclers where possible, with approximately one third of all waste collected this year likely to go to Irish recyclers.

Farm plastics waste is currently being converted into a range of products, including construction film, refuse sacks, piping and garden furniture.

However, for the future IFFPG is committed to working with the farm plastics sector to ensure that increasing volumes of farm plastics waste are converted into new farm plastics products to support the circular economy.

Further Information

Farmers who require further information should contact IFFPG by emailing: [email protected], or calling: 1890 300 444.