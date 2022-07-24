Over 30 farm plastic bring centres will be open for collections around the country on selected dates until the end of August, the Irish Farm Film Producers’ Group (IFFPG) has confirmed.

Recycling events will be held at locations such as marts, co-op premises, GAA grounds and county council recycling facilities.

Farm plastic that can be recycled at the bring centres include: silage wrap and sheeting; netting and twine; large fertiliser and feed bags (with liners removed); small fertiliser and feed bags; and drums (triple rinsed).

Farmers are charged for silage plastics by weight at collections.

Those who provide the six-digit label code given by retailers on all silage wrap/sheets and netting/twine are entitled to significantly-reduced collection fees.

The following table provides details of IFFPG recycling events taking place around the country until the end of August:

CountyLocationDate
CavanMullagh Co-opTuesday, August 23
CavanBailieborough Auction Yard, Kells RoadThursday, August 25
Cavan
Kingscourt, O Reilly Concrete, Taghart Quarry (A81 FP64)		Saturday, August 27
CavanCavan MartTuesday, August 30
CavanBelturbet Council YardWednesday, August 31
CorkCloughduv GAAMonday, July 25
Cork Macroom MartFriday, July 29
GalwayClifden, Naomh Feichin GAAWednesday, August 3
KerryKenmare MartWednesday, July 27
KerryRathmore, Cronins Old Pit, ShrooneThursday, July 28
KerryKillarney, Cronin’s Old Pit, CoolcaslaghFriday, July 29
KerryTed Brown’s Tyre Centre, LispoleTuesday, August 2
KerryMilltown MartThursday, August 4
KerryCaherciveen MartFriday and Saturday, August 5-6
KerryKillorglin, Farm Waste Recycling’s Yard, OwnagarryEvery Monday – Saturday
KildareAthy Car Boot Sale Yard/Hunting Ground BarTuesday, July 26
KildareMonasterevin GlanbiaThursday, July 28
KildareKilcullen MartSaturday, July 30
KildareStraffan Nurseries, Upper Barberstown (W23T9K6)Wednesday, August 3
KildareCarbury, Matthew Walsh’s Sandpit, KilglassSaturday, August 6
KilkennyGowran, Eamonn Nolan’s Yard, The DemenseEvery Monday – Saturday
LongfordDrumlish, Mulleady’s Civic Amenity siteTuesday, August 9
LongfordKilashee GAAThursday, August 11
LongfordBallymahon MartSaturday, August 13
LongfordShroid GAA, Edgeworthstown – Longford RoadTuesday, August 16
LongfordAughnacliffe GAAThursday, August 18
LongfordGranard MartSaturday, August 20
TipperaryNewport MartMonday and Tuesday, August 15-16
TipperaryNenagh MartThursday and Friday, August 18-19
TipperaryRoscrea MartMonday, August 22
TipperaryArdcroney Stone and PavingWednesday, August 24
TipperaryTemplemore MartFriday and Saturday, August 26-27
TipperaryDrombane Co-opMonday, August 29
TipperaryThurles MartTuesday, August 30
WicklowCarnew MartTuesday, July 26

Those interested in attending the centres are recommended to check the operating times in advance as some are scheduled to operate for shorter time periods.

Further events are due to take place at locations across the country during September, October and November, with details available on the IFFPG website.

According to IFFPG, 37,000 tonnes of silage wrap and pit cover waste was recycled in 2021, 3,000 tonnes more than in 2020, which was also a record year.

Irish farmers recycled a record 90% of farm plastics over the course of last year. This is the equivalent of 18 million silage bales worth of plastic.

Over a third of the material collected from Irish farmers was processed into a range of new products.

IFFPG, Ireland’s only approved farm plastics recycling compliance scheme, holds over 200 recycling events annually.

The not-for-profit body has recycled over 400,000 tonnes of farm plastics waste since its establishment in 1998; it is funded by industry and farmers.

