Over 30 farm plastic bring centres will be open for collections around the country on selected dates until the end of August, the Irish Farm Film Producers’ Group (IFFPG) has confirmed.

Recycling events will be held at locations such as marts, co-op premises, GAA grounds and county council recycling facilities.

Farm plastic that can be recycled at the bring centres include: silage wrap and sheeting; netting and twine; large fertiliser and feed bags (with liners removed); small fertiliser and feed bags; and drums (triple rinsed).

Farmers are charged for silage plastics by weight at collections.

Those who provide the six-digit label code given by retailers on all silage wrap/sheets and netting/twine are entitled to significantly-reduced collection fees.

The following table provides details of IFFPG recycling events taking place around the country until the end of August: County Location Date Cavan Mullagh Co-op Tuesday, August 23 Cavan Bailieborough Auction Yard, Kells Road Thursday, August 25 Cavan

Kingscourt, O Reilly Concrete, Taghart Quarry (A81 FP64) Saturday, August 27 Cavan Cavan Mart Tuesday, August 30 Cavan Belturbet Council Yard Wednesday, August 31 Cork Cloughduv GAA Monday, July 25 Cork Macroom Mart Friday, July 29 Galway Clifden, Naomh Feichin GAA Wednesday, August 3 Kerry Kenmare Mart Wednesday, July 27 Kerry Rathmore, Cronins Old Pit, Shroone Thursday, July 28 Kerry Killarney, Cronin’s Old Pit, Coolcaslagh Friday, July 29 Kerry Ted Brown’s Tyre Centre, Lispole Tuesday, August 2 Kerry Milltown Mart Thursday, August 4 Kerry Caherciveen Mart Friday and Saturday, August 5-6 Kerry Killorglin, Farm Waste Recycling’s Yard, Ownagarry Every Monday – Saturday Kildare Athy Car Boot Sale Yard/Hunting Ground Bar Tuesday, July 26 Kildare Monasterevin Glanbia Thursday, July 28 Kildare Kilcullen Mart Saturday, July 30 Kildare Straffan Nurseries, Upper Barberstown (W23T9K6) Wednesday, August 3 Kildare Carbury, Matthew Walsh’s Sandpit, Kilglass Saturday, August 6 Kilkenny Gowran, Eamonn Nolan’s Yard, The Demense Every Monday – Saturday Longford Drumlish, Mulleady’s Civic Amenity site Tuesday, August 9 Longford Kilashee GAA Thursday, August 11 Longford Ballymahon Mart Saturday, August 13 Longford Shroid GAA, Edgeworthstown – Longford Road Tuesday, August 16 Longford Aughnacliffe GAA Thursday, August 18 Longford Granard Mart Saturday, August 20 Tipperary Newport Mart Monday and Tuesday, August 15-16 Tipperary Nenagh Mart Thursday and Friday, August 18-19 Tipperary Roscrea Mart Monday, August 22 Tipperary Ardcroney Stone and Paving Wednesday, August 24 Tipperary Templemore Mart Friday and Saturday, August 26-27 Tipperary Drombane Co-op Monday, August 29 Tipperary Thurles Mart Tuesday, August 30 Wicklow Carnew Mart Tuesday, July 26

Those interested in attending the centres are recommended to check the operating times in advance as some are scheduled to operate for shorter time periods.

Further events are due to take place at locations across the country during September, October and November, with details available on the IFFPG website.

According to IFFPG, 37,000 tonnes of silage wrap and pit cover waste was recycled in 2021, 3,000 tonnes more than in 2020, which was also a record year.

Irish farmers recycled a record 90% of farm plastics over the course of last year. This is the equivalent of 18 million silage bales worth of plastic.

Over a third of the material collected from Irish farmers was processed into a range of new products.

IFFPG, Ireland’s only approved farm plastics recycling compliance scheme, holds over 200 recycling events annually.

The not-for-profit body has recycled over 400,000 tonnes of farm plastics waste since its establishment in 1998; it is funded by industry and farmers.