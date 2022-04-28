John Coakley runs a commercial farm painting business known as Cork Farm Painters in Blarney, Co. Cork.

The business was established by John’s father, James, and has been in business for over thirty years.

Coming from a farming background, James Coakley knew the importance of maintaining the upkeep of farm buildings in order to extend the building’s lifespan and reduce costs.

After James gained some experience in farm building maintenance and repairs, he decided to set-up Cork Farm Painters to offer these services to farmers in the local area.

Cork Farm Painters began small, offering their services to local farmers only, but since then, the business has grown and is now well-established in the Munster region.

Catering to all farm sizes

Cork Farm Painters offers a wide range of services and cater to both large commercial farms, and smaller local farms.

The team offers farm painting services for all types of farm buildings and have provided their services to hundreds of farmers in the Munster region.

Cork Farm Painters offers a range of services, such as:

Power-hosing;

Farm shed painting;

Farm building repairs;

General repairs;

And commercial/industrial spray-painting.

It also offers general repairs on gutters, skylights, and timbers. Cladding sheeting can also be supplied and fitted.

Repairs can be completed on any damaged wooden, slated or tiled surfaces which will ensure the best weather protection for your property.

Furthermore, they provide customers with a seven-year guarantee on all of their services.

The business has full public-liability insurance, as well as all necessary health and safety qualifications, and documentations.

Four-step process

John and the team follow a four-step process when completing all spray-painting projects.

Step 1: The building is power-washed to remove any dirt, grit, and flaky paint which reveals a clean surface to work on the original metals present.

Step 2: All general/major repairs are then completed with the owner’s consent.

Step 3: An undercoat of rust primer is then applied.

Step 4: Finally, the project is completed with two coats of oxide paint, or a choice of two coats of plastic coated cladding paints.

High-quality materials

Cork Farm Painters is environmentally conscious and ensure that it chooses the most eco-friendly coating materials including the latest plastic coated cladding paint materials.



Some of the high-quality brands used by Cork Farm Painters for its commercial spray-painting projects include Giromax, AkzoNobel, and Tor Coatings.

The materials that are used by Cork Farm Painters are of the highest quality – they are long lasting, weather resistant and have a durable finish.

Cork Farm Painters uses an oxide-based paint which is a long-lasting, anti-corrosive gloss paint which is ideal for industrial and agricultural use over blockwork, steel sheets, asbestos sheeting, and wood.

This oxide-based paint is suitable for both interior and exterior use and offers the following features: Protects against weathering and corrosion; provides excellent covering power; and gives a long-lasting rich enamel gloss finish.

Reliability

Cork Farm Painters only accepts payment once their client is completely happy with the service provided.

It guarantees customers that their expectations will be met, and that the following guarantees will be provided:

A professional service from a fully insured company;

A quotation we stand over with no hidden extras;

Experienced, reliable painters and decorators;

And a quality finish completed on time and within budget.

Previous clients can attest to its reliability with a recent client stating:

“John and his team did an excellent paint job on my shed. Helped me pick out a lovely colour to match my cottage. As I live by the sea, the shed is exposed to harsh weather conditions. The paint job is looking as good as the day they did it! So happy with the job, my dad got him to do the sheds on the farm. Highly recommend.”

Another client also mentioned that he was extremely pleased with the work provided by Cork Farm Painters. He said:

“John painted my sheds with double coats of oxide paint as they were in bad shape. Amazing and professional job. He has also done a lot of my neighbours sheds. John has been around this area a very long time, 5 Star recommendation. Thanks again John and team.”

Contact John Coakley from Cork Farm Painters on; 087 6766342 or 021 4191250; get in touch by email [email protected], or for more information, visit their website by clicking here.