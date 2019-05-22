Exciting opportunity as FDC Group merges with Killarney-based accounting firm

Killarney-based accounting firm Curran Moore & Co. is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with FDC Group.

As a result of the merger, the firm will become FDC Group incorporating Curran Moore & Co. and will continue to operate from its Killarney base at St. Anthony’s Place on College Street.

All contact information and personnel will remain the same. The merger will make additional expertise available to all Curran Moore & Co. clients.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael Walker Partner, Curran Moore & Co., said: “We are very proud of the history of our firm and its achievements since its foundation by Pat Curran in 1970.

“We became Curran Moore & Co. in 1977 when the late Tim Moore went into partnership with Pat. We do however recognise the need to provide a more complete range of services to our growing client base.

This merger will provide significant benefits to our clients, providing them with a wider range of specialist tax, business and financial advisory services which we, in conjunction with FDC Group, can now provide.

“The move is a progressive one for our company and underlies our commitment to Killarney and South Kerry. This is an exciting opportunity for ourselves, our staff and our clients and one that allows us to continue to achieve our growth ambitions and those of our clients.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of many months of engagement with an organisation that shares our vision and values in providing the highest-quality professional services to clients.”

FDC Group area manager, Claire Hanrahan, said: “The merger fully supports our long-term strategic growth ambitions and also strengthens our presence in an important region.

“It ensures we are well-placed to service our clients. We see this merger as a great opportunity to bring together a range of complementary sectoral expertise that will enhance the offering we can deliver to our combined client base.”

