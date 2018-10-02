Energy Now Expo Ireland returns to Kilkenny this October

Taking place on October 24 and 25, the Energy Now Expo Ireland is returning to Kilkenny following the huge success of the inaugural event last year.

Set to be the foremost renewable energy event for farmers and landowners, the two-day event will be based at The Hub, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny.

It will feature expert speakers and exhibitors who will be: Delivering the latest developments in renewable technology;

Showcasing innovative new products;

Explaining best practices in energy management;

Outlining relevant government policies and support;

Highlighting the opportunities associated with anaerobic digestion and biogas, biomass, heat pumps, hydropower, solar, storage and wind.

For 2018, the Energy Now Expo Ireland will be home to a two-day conference, which is free to attend for delegates. For the first time, Energy Now Expo Ireland will be held in association with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) – Ireland’s largest farming representative organisation with over 70,000 members, and Teagasc – the Agriculture and Food Development Authority.

Commenting on the IFA’s involvement, Tom Short, IFA Renewables chairman said: “This year, we felt that it was important to support Energy Now Expo Ireland as it’s in all of our members’ interests to be better informed on renewable technology, the opportunities that exist within the sector, Government updates on policy and how we can help to be part of Ireland’s transition to a low carbon economy.

Ireland has committed to producing at least 16% of our energy from renewable sources by 2020, and as our members are collectively the country’s largest landowner, we have a significant role to play.

“For farming to make its greatest contribution in helping to create a more sustainable future, we need to see more change at farm level. This is the event where our members can assess possibilities, viability and the financial feasibility for introducing renewable solutions in their farms in the years ahead,” he explained.

Other industry partners include ICSA (Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers’ Association), ITGA (Irish Timber Growers’ Association), RGFI (Renewable Gas Forum of Ireland), IWEA (Irish Wind Energy Association) and 3CEA (3 Counties Energy Association) – the independent energy agency working primarily in counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The 2018 conference programme is available to view here

Key speakers include: Fergus Moore, Head of Forestry Sector Development Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM);

Tom Short, Renewables Chairman, IFA;

Barry Caslin, Energy & Rural Development Specialist, Teagasc;

Ray Langton, SSRH Programme Manager, SEAI;

PJ McCarthy, Chair, Renewable Gas Forum Ireland;

Patrick Kent, President, Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers Association;

David Connelly, Chief Executive, IWEA;

Pat Smith, Chairman, Micro Renewable Energy Federation;

Donna Gartland, Director, Irish District Heating Association;

Des O’Toole, President, IRBEA (Irish Bioenergy Association);

Karl O’Keefe, Engineer, Eirgrid;

Paddy Phelan, Manager, 3CEA;

Dirk Hendricks, Senior Policy Advisor, European Renewable Energies Federation.

For more information and to register for your FREE ticket, visit the website here