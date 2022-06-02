Now that silage season is well and truly here, machines are busy across the farm, and with inputs costs increasing, Emo Oil is giving one lucky person the chance to win 2,000L of agri oil absolutely free this spring, ensuring you are well fueled when you need it most.

The competition is open to all farmers/contractors and to enter, all you have to do is fill out a form with Emo Oil before June 24. You can take your delivery any time in the next 12 months.

To enter, call Emo Oil today on; 0818 366 425, or click here.

Quality agricultural fuel delivered locally

Emo Oil delivers a local service to the agricultural sector through its nationwide depot network.

Emo’s agricultural fuel is delivered to its depots directly from the terminal, guaranteeing a fuel quality that ensures your machinery maintains its optimum performance over a maximum life for Irish farmers.

Emo Oil supply’s the full range of agricultural oil products including:

Sulphur Free Agricultural Oil (Gas 10ppm);

High Sulphur Agricultural Oil (Gas 1000ppm);

Road Diesel (Derv);

Kerosene;

Unleaded Petrol.

A better local service

Emo understands that you need a fuel supplier that provides the best prices, the highest-quality products and a flexible delivery service to meet your unique demands.

That’s why it monitors its prices daily to ensure you get the best prices, a flexible delivery service to suit you and the highest quality products supplied direct from the terminal to your tractor.

To cater for the farming community’s specific needs, it have a dedicated Farm and Agricultural Team. For further details call; 0818 366 425 or click here.

Terms and conditions apply; click here for more information.