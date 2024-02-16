Ethical Farming Ireland (EFI) has claimed that trucks used to collect Irish cattle in their destination markets are “totally unsuitable” after organising the recording of arrivals of cattle to Israel.

Israel Against Live Shipments provided the campaign with footage of cattle arriving from Ireland, which can be seen below:

EFI stated that the footage showed “the reality” of what happens during live export sea journeys. Source: Israel Against Live Shipments and EFI

It added that it “showcased” illnesses, such as ringworm, respiratory illness, diarrhoea, nasal discharge and eye injuries.

“Ringworm doesn’t affect the meat but it causes a lot of discomfort for the bulls and is very difficult to get rid of. And it’s a zoonotic disease,” the EFI stated.

Advertisement

The EFI has sent multiple letters to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) on the live exports to Israel.

The department stated that it received the letter and has engaged with the Competent Authority in Israel as well as with the exporter on the matters raised.

The department said it responded to EFI on January 10 and is awaiting a response for further specific details to facilitate its enquiries and those of the veterinary authorities in Israel.

DAFM and EFI

DAFM said that all live exports from Ireland are conducted in “full compliance” with legislative requirements.

It added that the trade in and the export of animals is a private commercial activity, but it is heavily regulated by European and national law.

Advertisement

The department told Agriland that all cattle that travelled to Israel were inspected by a Veterinary Inspector prior to loading to ensure that they were fit for travel.

“The vessel was also inspected to ensure the facilities and provisions were adequate for the planned voyage.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine takes its responsibilities in the matters of regulating this trade, and of protecting animal welfare, very seriously.

“It exercises close oversight, and deploys considerable resources to the area of animal welfare in general, including in respect of animals being transported,” DAFM stated.

“The export of animals plays an important role by providing alternative market outlets for farmers.

“There are contingency plans in place to cover conditions encountered en route, for instance there is always more food and water placed aboard the vessel than would be required for the expected journey,” it added.