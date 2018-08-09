Donegal farm family to bring the house down with charity barn dance

A farming family in Co. Donegal is preparing to host a charity barn dance to raise funds for important local causes.

Hosted by well-known beef farmers, the Wilson family, the barn dance will take place in Raphoe in the east of the county.

The barn dance, entitled “Wilson’s Charity Barn Dance”, is scheduled to be held on Saturday night, September 1, with the event kicking off at 9:00pm.

The dance will raise funds for: Donegal Hospice; St. John’s Ward, in Crumlin Children’s Hospital, on behalf of Kelsey Barnett; and the cardiac unit at Letterkenny General Hospital.

Music on the night will be provided by Sinead and Alex Black, followed by Paul Kelly and his band.

Tickets are €20 with a barbecue supper included on the night.

Commenting on the matter, Victoria Wilson – who is one of the main organisers of the event – explained the inspirations for the chosen charities.

My uncle [George Wilson], he passed away eight years ago and he would have been a well-known member of the farming community; he died in the cardiac unit in Letterkenny and his wife died two years previous to that. She died 10 years coming in November and she died in the hospice.

“They’re the inspirations – but in Donegal a lot of people go through the hospice and it’s a great service. And myself and my mum, we volunteer on a Thursday; she’s a beauty therapist and we go up every Thursday and do beauty treatments, so that’s another reason why.

“And then, wee Kelsey Barnett, she’s only seven and her dad would be a farmer.”

Victoria explained that it is about the farming community rallying together to support worthy causes.

On the event itself, Victoria said: “There is music and there is a barbecue; there are raffle prizes on the night, there are door prizes and there are prizes for the best-dressed cowboy and best-dressed cowgirl.

“There’s an auction as well – there’s a quad trailer at the minute and there’s a few wee things – Kildangan Stud is giving some merchandise. It’s all still being finalised but we’re getting there slowly but surely.

“Everybody is welcome,” she added.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) beef chairman Edmund Graham – who is also a friend of the Wilson family – spoke about the event as well, encouraging people to go.

“The family is running a barn dance. They’re hoping to raise a good bit of money,” he added.

A number of marts and businesses – both near and far – have come on board as sponsors for the event.